Dow's MaizeCare Style Polymer wins C in green/sustainable category

Dow’s MaizeCare Style Polymer, a versatile, bio-based and bio-degradable polymer was recognised with the 2020 PCHi Fountain award in the green/sustainable category. The Fountain Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the personal care industry in China and evaluated 122 applications for 15 award. Dow won the prize for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual accolade recognises MaizeCare Style Polymer as green and sustainable solution offering outstanding styling benefits across a large variety of hair care applications. The COSMOS by ECOCERT certified solution is derived from non-GMO corn can be a cream, gel, or fluid spray giving customers the look they desire ranging from sleek, stiff, or subtle definition.

Isabel Almiro do Vale, global strategic marketing director, Dow Hair Care, said: “This award is another testament how Dow’s scientific expertise combined with deep market knowledge enables us to create solutions that offer superior performance while being safe for people and the planet.”