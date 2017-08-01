ADNOC hosts youth circle at its Umm Lulu offshore platform as it focuses on the future

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) recently hosted a ‘Youth Circle’ at its Umm Lulu offshore platform – one of the world’s largest offshore platforms – as it focuses on the future and continues to invest in the development of Emirati youths to build long-term resilience and ensure ADNOC remains an integral part of the UAE’s economy.

Held under the theme “The Role of UAE Youths in Driving Sustainable Business,” the Youth Circle examined ways UAE youths can develop their leadership skills to strengthen their contribution to the delivery of ADNOC’s 2030 strategy. It also reviewed opportunities for youth professional development and ways to encourage Emirati youths to work in remote sites to give them practical experience as they develop their leadership skills.

The event, the first in ADNOC’s series of Youth Circles for this year, was organized by ADNOC’s Youth Council and hosted by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, with H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and H.E. Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of Federal Youth Authority, attending.

Addressing the Youth Circle, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said: “ADNOC is proud to play a leading role in developing and empowering the next generation of highly skilled and talented Emirati youths who will be the driving force of ADNOC and the UAE’s future success. We are pleased that many of our youths are managing key projects across our offices and sites, and actively contributing to our strong operational and financial performance.

In today’s complex and fast-evolving energy landscape, the youth will play an even more crucial role in ensuring we thrive and remain a key contributor to the UAE’s economy.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber called on the youth to take advantage of ADNOC’s bespoke leadership and professional development programs to unlock their full potential. He highlighted that in line with the wise guidance of the UAE’s leadership, ADNOC is providing opportunities for Emirati talent across its value chain and focusing on leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence to equip the youth with the skills required to have flourishing careers.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber underscored ADNOC’s unwavering support to promoting diversity and women’s empowerment, in line with the leadership’s vision to enable everyone to fully contribute to the continued progress of the nation. He noted women today occupy 15 percent of senior leadership positions at ADNOC.

Concluding, H.E Dr. Al Jaber stressed the need for the youth to gain practical experience in the oil and gas sector to enrich their knowledge and build successful careers. He stressed the importance of maintaining the highest health, safety, and environment (HSE) standards and reinforced ADNOC’s focus on people, performance, profitability, efficiency, sustainability, and the future.

H.E. Al Mazrui said: “Hosting the Youth Circle offshore today, echoes ADNOC’s commitment to providing its youth with the optimal conditions to grow, learn and thrive. Youth are the growing majority of ADNOC’s employees and we are proud to witness their leading role in shaping the oil and gas industry of our nation today."

H.E. Al Mazrui concluded by expressing her pride in the unsung heroes and youth who work across various disciplines and positions, asserting that they are more than capable of leading the UAE’s energy industry and supporting the country’s economy, in line with the highest international standards.

H.E. Al Nazari said: “Today, we are pleased to be among the creative young cadres in the oil and gas sector. Harvesting these fields will not bear fruit without their hard work and perseverance. Our leadership taught us that investing in people is the most valuable resource in investing in a successful future.” He added the Federal Youth Authority is proud to work with ADNOC, which has empowered youth in various energy fields.

Held in partnership with the Emirates Youth Council and governed by the Federal Youth Authority, the Youth Circle initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

In addition to its in-house education and training programs, ADNOC has a number of professional and leadership development programs aimed at developing young people. These include the ADNOC Young Leaders Development Program, ADNOC Leadership Program, and Women’s Leadership Development Programs.