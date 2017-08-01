Tenth edition of ME-TECH focuses on sustainable technologies for the refining and petrochemicals industry

During 18-20 February, Euro Petroleum Consultants (EPC) held the 10th edition of their premier technical downstream event for the Middle East – ME-TECH – the Middle East Technology Forum for Refining and Petrochemicals.

The major technical topics of the conference were ‘Major Project Updates from Key Regional Producers’, ‘Increased Integration between Refining and Petrochemicals’, ‘Joint Ventures and Partnerships – Attracting Foreign Investment and Expertise’, ‘Development of Crude-to-Chemicals Technology’, ‘Oil & Gas 4.0 – Transforming the Industry’, ‘Technology Updates – Options for Maximising Conversion and Meeting Evolving Demand’, ‘Clean Fuels and the Latest Innovations in Catalysts’, ‘Specialty Petrochemical Technologies’, ‘Feedstock Diversification and Alternative Routes’, and ‘Latest in Advanced Olefins and Polyolefins Technologies’.

Trending topics for discussion at the 2020 conference were ‘What does sustainability mean for the petroleum industry?’, ‘Oil & Gas 4.0: How does the oil and gas industry of the future might look like?’, ‘Energy industry: Evolution and Transition’, and ‘Remaining competitive in today's market’.

Ibrahim Al Zaabi, vice president, polyolefins, Borouge, made the welcome remarks at ME-TECH 2020. Stefan Chapman, vice president, Euro Petroleum Consultants, delivered the opening message. Murali Mandi, chief operating officer, Honeywell Connected Plant, talked about the theme of ‘Digital Transformation for Operational Excellence – Scaling 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies’, at ME-TECH 2020.

Jad Dib, partner, McKinsey & Company, made a presentation on the ‘Future of Downstream Oil and Gas’, during ME-TECH 2020. Fabian Siberdt, R&D portfolio manager, Ineos, talked on the ‘Future of Polyolefins Catalysts in a Circular Economy Model’. On the session on ‘Aromatics and Derivatives’, Ekaterina Kalinenko, project director, Euro Petroleum Consultants, made a presentation on ‘What is the Future of Petrochemicals?’.

ME-TECH 2020 Advisory Committee included Nadia Bader Hajji, deputy chief executive officer, projects and business development, PIC; Thorsten Loehl, VP, innovation, Borouge; Mubarak Al-Mutairi, manager, technical services, MAB, KNPC; Christiaan van der Wouden, head of downstream assets, Oman, OQ; Menahi Al-Utaibi, manager, engineering department, Ras Tanura Refinery, Saudi Aramco; Mikael Berthod, vice president, ADNOC Refining Research Center; Yacoub Bilal, senior project and operations advisor, Duqm Refinery; Halim Hamid Redhwi, professor, Chemical Engineering Department, and deputy CEO, BD, KFUPM, and Dhahran Techno Valley Holding Company; Marcio Wagner da Silva, process engineer – production, Petrobras; Ali Al Zahmi, general manager of reliability, Sasref; Hafedh Al-Qassab, BMP project director, Bapco; Pietro Maugeri, managing director, Abu Dhabi Refining & Trading Services, Eni Abu Dhabi Refining & Trading Services; Gabriele Omassi, head of business development, downstream, Abu Dhabi, OMV Downstream Middle East & Asia; Suhas Japtiwale, assistant vice president, strategy and business development, Reliance Industries; and David Marion, VP, manufacturing, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Pacific, refining and petrochemicals, Total.

ME-TECH 2020 Technical Committee members were Ekaterina Kalinenko, project director, Euro Petroleum Consultants; Stefan Chapman, vice president, Euro Petroleum Consultants; Richard Charlesworth, executive director – oil, midstream, downstream and chemicals, IHS Markit; Mohammed Benchekchou, director, strategic customers, Middle East and India, Shell Catalysts & Technologies; Süleyman Özmen, senior consultant, 3P18 Independent Consultants; Rafael González Sánchez, regional marketing manager, EMEA, Grace; Dr Chandrasekhar Ramakrishnan, managing director, ILF Consulting Engineers, Austria; Martin Turk, consulting business partner, Schneider Electric; Cor van Egmond, olefins technology manager, Bechtel; Naji Abou Chedid, sales director, Middle East, Honeywell UOP; Gurminder Singh, director, technology licensing, Shell Catalysts & Technologies; and Daniel Carter, business development director, specialist engineering and consulting, Wood.

Axens, Bechtel, Endress+Hauser, Grace, ILF Consulting Engineers, Schneider Electric, Shell Catalysts & Technologies, TechnipFMC, Tubacex Group, Honeywell UOP, and Wood were sponsors of ME-TECH 2020.

Albemarle, Andritz Separation, Axens, BASF, Bauer Kompressoren, Bechtel, Circor, Daily Thermetrics, Endress+Hauser, Grace, Honeywell UOP, ILF Consulting Engineers, REZEL Catalysts Corporation, Schneider Electric, Shell Catalysts & Technologies, TechnipFMC, Tubacex Group, Wood, and Zyme Flow took part in the event as exhibitors.