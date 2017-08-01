CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2020 is cancelled

In light of developing circumstances, IHS Markit has cancelled CERAWeek 2020 scheduled to take place in Houston, during 9-13 March.

Over the last few days concern has mounted rapidly about the Covid-19. The World Health Organization raised the threat level on Friday, the US government cancelled a summit meeting scheduled in Las Vegas, an increasing number of companies are instituting travel bans and restrictions, border health checks are becoming more restrictive and there is growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world. Delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020.

We have spent the last several weeks focused on this question, established a medical partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital, have been in continuing dialogue with experts on infectious disease, and established an extensive protocol. But the spread of Covid-19 is moving quickly around the world.

The media statement by IHS Markit said: “Our number one concern is the health and safety of delegates and speakers, our partners, our colleagues and vendors.

“IHS Markit is committed to the CERAWeek mission of advancing insight and dialogue among the global energy community, and we will continue with CERAWeek 2021 in Houston during 1-5 March 2021. We have made this decision reluctantly and after deep consideration.”

“We recognise the dedication and importance of the CERAWeek community. We thank you for your engagement and your commitment to CERAWeek.”