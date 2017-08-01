Aramco's SABIC acquisition approved by regulators

Petrochemicals
News
Aramco's SABIC acquisition approved by regulators
Published: 4 March 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, has received approval from the European Commission to acquire 70% of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) for $69 billion, the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul said.

The shares bought from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will provide cash to the PIF and help Aramco to expand its downstream operations, reported S&P Global news.

"We are no longer the oil and gas sector," Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman told an Aramco meeting in Dharhan last week.

“Power, chemicals, petrochemicals, crude oil, refining are all considered the energy sector and this is why Aramco will be owner of the government shares in SABIC soon,” he said.

The deal has now received all necessary clearance, in accordance with antitrust rules, and can be finalised, said the statement.

Aramco has said it is looking to grow via investments in the US and China. It recently marked ground-breaking for its petrochemicals joint venture project with ExxonMobil in the US Gulf Coast.

According to S&P, the SABIC acquisition will see Aramco entering new markets, while also diversifying from a predominantly upstream company to a more integrated entity, as well as potentially boost profits by increasing production of value-added downstream products.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ABB and DNV GL make history with first vessel cybersecurity verification
    Arabian Travel Market 2020 will go ahead as planned
      UK Supreme Court installs PTZ cameras for transparency in the courtroom
        Africa’s fertile mobile landscape gives rise to vast data field opportunities for telcos
          Shotoku to launch updated robotic camera at NAB 2020

            More related galleries

            Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              In pictures: Sneak peek of first Arabic soap opera Al Mirath
                Objects of Desire with Carla Conte
                  Photos: Healthy dishes at Depachika Food Hall
                    First look: Address Sky View Downtown Dubai