ENOC Misr expands distribution and starts production in Egypt

ENOC Misr, a joint venture between Proserv Group and the UAE’s ENOC, signed a memorandum of understanding with local lubricant manufacturers to evaluate blending and manufacturing ENOC lubricants in Egypt.

The move comes as part of ENOC Misr’s ambitious plans to maximise operational efficiency and ensure product availability in the local market. The agreement will also enable ENOC Misr to strengthen its presence in the Egyptian market and offers an alternate supply option to neighbouring countries.

The Egyptian market is one of the largest in Africa, contributing to the continent’s lubricants consumption. With a population of almost 100 million and an estimated growth rate of 2.2%, comes a consistent increase in demand for lubricant products and solutions.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO of ENOC, said: "This, coupled with the country’s large refineries and government investment strategy has encouraged key industry players to continue investing in the lubricants industry in Egypt. The decision to strengthen our local presence through the set-up of blending and manufacturing operations in Egypt demonstrates our commitment to establish key infrastructure projects needed to drive the country’s socio-economic growth.”

ENOC Misr will continue to gear its efforts towards expanding its operations nationwide. The company operates through a network of 40 local distributors, focusing on the distribution of ENOC’s flagship petrol and diesel engine oil brands within Egypt, Protec and Vulcan lubricants, as well as the provision of a wide range of multi and mono-grade products in the Egyptian market to meet vehicle requirements of petrol, motor oil and heavy-duty diesel engine oils.

ENOC’s product portfolio includes a diverse offering of lubricants services and products, in addition to jet fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), lubricants, bulk fuel, aviation, marine and alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG). The group’s products are distributed in over 60 Markets in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, South and Central Asia and Africa.

ENOC Group will also leverage its diverse product portfolio that caters to the entire energy value chain on the back of its existing lubricants and aviation fuel business in Egypt, with the potential to additionally serve other projects across key sectors in Egypt and other countries in the future.