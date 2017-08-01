Sipchem undertakes unplanned maintenance turnaround for Al Waha Petrochemical PDH plant

The unplanned turnaround maintenance was started on 3 March 2020, and is planned to be completed within two weeks.The financial impact of this unplanned turnaround maintenance will be announced once the activity is completed and will be reflected in the first quarter of 2020 financial results.
Al Waha Petrochemical Company has taken the necessary actions to limit the potential impact of the unplanned turnaround maintenance on its customers.