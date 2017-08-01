Maire Tecnimont-led consortium wins new petrochemical contract in the Russian Federation

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announced that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A., as majority leader of the consortium including MT Russia LLC, Sinopec Engineering Inc. and Sinopec Engineering Group Co., Ltd Russian Branch, has signed an EPSS contract (engineering, procurement and site services) with Amur GCC LLC, a subsidiary of PJSC Sibur Holding. The contract’s overall value is approximately $1.31bn, the significant majority of which pertains to the Maire Tecnimont Group.

The contract relates to the petrochemical development of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC). AGCC is the downstream expansion of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (AGPP), a package of which Maire Tecnimont Group is currently executing in Svobodny city, located in the Amur region in the Far East of the Russian Federation, close to the border with China. The project entails the implementation of several large-scale polyolefin units, and its mechanical completion is expected within 2024.

This project is going to be one the largest petrochemical facilities in the world and will be fed with products associated to natural gas of the AGPP project. The entire gas development initiative – composed of AGPP and AGCC – located in the Amur region, represents therefore a gamechanger in the global energy processing scenario.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont CEO, commented: “This project confirms the reliability of our strategy to promote early involvement in the development of projects with selected clients, having long term industrial vision throughout the natural gas value chain. AGCC project follows Tecnimont’s engagement in Amur giant gas treatment plant in the Russian Far East region and represents its downstream monetisation into polyolefins. In such extraordinary times due to the Covid outbreak, we are eager to engage ourselves in this prestigious job and to put our best energies at the service of a long-time client such as Sibur.”