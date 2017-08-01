Sulzer launches new global bio-based and renewables application development team

Sulzer Chemtech has announced the creation of a new global Bio-based and Renewables application development team. This will lead innovation for the conversion of renewable feedstocks into oleo-chemicals, biofuels, bio-chemicals and bio-polymers. It will also support the development of cutting-edge solutions for plastic recycling. This will be achieved by delivering advanced, fully customisable separation technologies, mass transfer and polymerisation solutions for businesses interested in developing, or producing sustainable materials. This further strengthens Sulzer’s commitment to drive innovation and early adoption of green and recycling technologies within the chemicals processing and manufacturing sectors.Sulzer has been actively involved in a multitude of green and circular-economy initiatives around the world. For instance, the company has been part of non-conventional biofuel production, plastics recycling and bio-based plastic commercial production projects. These include the Quantafuel (Norway) and Steelanol (Belgium) projects for the transformation of non-recyclable plastics and carbon rich waste gases into fuel. In addition, Sulzer’s PLAnet venture offers turn-key production equipment and plants to obtain polylactic acid (PLA) from sugars, or starches.

Global feedstock players, producers and businesses in the packaging sector are committed to increase the use of bio-based and circular products in the coming years. By creating the global bio-based and renewables team, Sulzer is putting a dedicated organisational structure in place to support the transformation of manufacturing and processing businesses. The company’s new unit will help create the technology and engineering solutions to enable a successful transition towards sustainable processing and manufacturing activities.

Start-ups and companies developing new, cutting-edge green projects often face substantial challenges when scaling up their innovative processes. Sulzer is already well-established in the bio-based and renewable industrial sector. Businesses in this field can benefit from a partner that combines the technical experience required to develop suitable, bespoke mass transfer and polymerisation solutions with a broad industry experience necessary to bridge the gaps between development and commercial production.

The bio-based and renewables team is comprised of dedicated, skilled engineers from around the world. By leveraging their combined capabilities, Sulzer can act as a full-service provider for the design, manufacture, testing, installation and start-up of standard as well as custom mass transfer and polymerisation solutions for any application. From single components, to technology licensing and full industrial-scale plants, Sulzer can offer a global service with local points of contact.

I look forward to supporting the creation of the groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that our collaboration partners and customers are currently developing, and I am thrilled to see Sulzer playing a key role in turning these ideas into commercially viable realities.