Axens’ ParamaX Technology Suite selected by China’s CNOOC Huizhou Petrochemical Company

The project aims at increasing CHPCL’s high-purity aromatics production capacity to 3,000,000 tonnes per year. The new aromatics complex will produce 1,500,000 tonnes per year of para-Xylene in a single train.Axens offered its second generation of the energy-efficient ParamaX Suite of technologies for the cost-effective production of para-Xylene, benzene and mixed xylenes from aromatic-rich reformate and pyrolysis gasoline.
The ParamaX Suite includes the following solutions: (i) Arofining selective olefin removal technology, originally developed by Axens; (ii) Eluxyl 1.15 para-Xylene purification technology, originally developed by Axens; (iii) XyMaxSM-2, C8 aromatics isomerisation technology, originally developed by ExxonMobil Chemical Technology Licensing; and (iv) TransPlusSM-5, aromatics transalkylation technology, originally developed by ExxonMobil Chemical Technology Licensing.
Axens’ second generation of the energy-efficient ParamaX Suite provides superior aromatics yields while greatly reducing the plant’s energy consumption and enabling to manage investments for cost-advantaged aromatics production.Since 2009, CHPCL has been satisfactorily operating an Axens’ ParamaX complex with a production rate exceeding 1,300,000 tonnes of pure aromatics per year.
Axens’ process licensing global business unit executive vice president Patrick Sarrazin said, “This brand-new, state-of-the-art aromatics complex will allow CHPCL to further improve its resilience and competitiveness while producing highly valuable aromatics products.”Axens will also supply catalysts, adsorbents, equipment and a full-service offer from plant personnel training to successful plant start-up, followed by plant performance monitoring services.
The ParamaX Technology Suite is a combination of top-of-the-line processes aimed at the production of high-purity para-Xylene and other aromatic molecules such as meta-Xylene, ortho-Xylene, Benzene and Toluene.To date, Axens has licensed more than 30 ParamaX aromatics complexes and more than 400 process units aimed at aromatics production or transformation.
