Axens’ ParamaX Technology Suite selected by China’s CNOOC Huizhou Petrochemical Company

CNOOC Huizhou Petrochemical Company Limited (CHPCL) has selected Axens’ ParamaX Technology Suite for its petrochemical complex expansion in Daya Bay, China.

The project aims at increasing CHPCL’s high-purity aromatics production capacity to 3,000,000 tonnes per year. The new aromatics complex will produce 1,500,000 tonnes per year of para-Xylene in a single train.

Axens offered its second generation of the energy-efficient ParamaX Suite of technologies for the cost-effective production of para-Xylene, benzene and mixed xylenes from aromatic-rich reformate and pyrolysis gasoline.

The ParamaX Suite includes the following solutions: (i) Arofining selective olefin removal technology, originally developed by Axens; (ii) Eluxyl 1.15 para-Xylene purification technology, originally developed by Axens; (iii) XyMaxSM-2, C8 aromatics isomerisation technology, originally developed by ExxonMobil Chemical Technology Licensing; and (iv) TransPlusSM-5, aromatics transalkylation technology, originally developed by ExxonMobil Chemical Technology Licensing.

Axens’ second generation of the energy-efficient ParamaX Suite provides superior aromatics yields while greatly reducing the plant’s energy consumption and enabling to manage investments for cost-advantaged aromatics production.

Since 2009, CHPCL has been satisfactorily operating an Axens’ ParamaX complex with a production rate exceeding 1,300,000 tonnes of pure aromatics per year.

Axens’ process licensing global business unit executive vice president Patrick Sarrazin said, “This brand-new, state-of-the-art aromatics complex will allow CHPCL to further improve its resilience and competitiveness while producing highly valuable aromatics products.”

Axens will also supply catalysts, adsorbents, equipment and a full-service offer from plant personnel training to successful plant start-up, followed by plant performance monitoring services.

The ParamaX Technology Suite is a combination of top-of-the-line processes aimed at the production of high-purity para-Xylene and other aromatic molecules such as meta-Xylene, ortho-Xylene, Benzene and Toluene.