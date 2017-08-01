LyondellBasell’s Spheripol and Spherizone PP Technologies selected by Advanced Global Investment Company

LyondellBasell announced that Advanced Global Investment Company (AGIC) has selected LyondellBasell’s leading polypropylene technology for a new world-scale facility.

The process technologies will be used in AGIC’s polyolefin production assets in Jubail Industrial City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The facility includes a 400KTA polypropylene plant using LyondellBasell’s benchmark Spheripol technology as well as a 400KTA polypropylene plant using LyondellBasell’s leading Spherizone technology.

“We are thrilled about AGIC’s decision to use LyondellBasell’s polypropylene technology on this site. This clearly demonstrates the need of operators to invest in benchmark process technologies to ensure polypropylene product leadership over the lifecycle of the facility,” said Jim Seward, senior vice president of research and development, technology and sustainability at LyondellBasell. Seward added: “The simplicity and robustness of the Spheripol process and the ability to produce outstanding polymer grades on a benchmark cost basis with the Spherizone technology is highly appreciated by our customers.”

The Spheripol technology is the leading polypropylene process with more than 125 lines licensed over time. The latest fifth generation Spheripol technology includes process improvements that further maximise operational efficiency.

The Spherizone multi-zone circulating reactor (MZCR) process provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced product properties. With this award, almost eight million tonnes has been licensed globally.

Both plants will commence operations using LyondellBasell’s Avant ZN catalyst.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst knowhow, by optionally joining the company’s technical service programme.

In addition to the Spheripol and Spherizone process technologies, LyondellBasell’s portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes: (i) Hostalen – Leading low-pressure slurry process for the production of high-performance multimodal HDPE; (ii) Lupotech – The market leader on high-pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers; (iii) Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE; (iv) Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems; and (v) Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.