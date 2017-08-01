ZPC’s mega-cracker Zhoushan plant achieves rapid start-up using TechnipFMC’s proprietary technology

In addition to the ethylene cracker technology, TechnipFMC provided key proprietary technology components including a Heat Integrated Rectifier System, Ripple Trays and Wet Air Oxidation process. TechnipFMC’s Ultra Selective Conversion (USC) U-coil ethylene technology is preferred for its high-energy efficiency and high yields.Stan Knez, president of TechnipFMC Process Technology, commented: “We are very pleased with the successful start-up of the ZPC cracker. This is a great milestone for the complex and another example of our proven ethylene technology.”
