ZPC’s mega-cracker Zhoushan plant achieves rapid start-up using TechnipFMC’s proprietary technology

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 13 May 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
TechnipFMC provided the proprietary technology and process design for part of ZheJiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd.’s (ZPC’s) successful start-up of its mega 1,400KTA ethylene plant in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China. The start-up took only about three days to complete. The liquids ethylene cracker is part of ZPC’s grassroots integrated refining and petrochemical complex, which broke ground in 2016.

In addition to the ethylene cracker technology, TechnipFMC provided key proprietary technology components including a Heat Integrated Rectifier System, Ripple Trays and Wet Air Oxidation process. TechnipFMC’s Ultra Selective Conversion (USC) U-coil ethylene technology is preferred for its high-energy efficiency and high yields.

Stan Knez, president of TechnipFMC Process Technology, commented: “We are very pleased with the successful start-up of the ZPC cracker. This is a great milestone for the complex and another example of our proven ethylene technology.

