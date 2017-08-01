Fluor to provide PMC services for Advanced Global Investment Company’s PDH and polypropylene complex in Saudi Arabia

Fluor Corporation announced that it was named project management consultant for Advanced Global Investment Company’s (AGIC) new propane dehydrogenation, polypropylene and utilities and offsites complex in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia. Fluor will perform project management consultant services for the front-end engineering design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction phases of the project. Fluor booked its portion of the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2020.

“Fluor has supported clients and safely executed projects in Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s energy and chemicals business. “Our legacy of execution excellence continues with this most recent award from AGIC. We look forward to helping AGIC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia meet the world’s growing demand for polymers and support their efforts to diversify its economy and also become one of the world’s leading global producers of polypropylene.”

Once complete, the complex will manufacture 843,000 tonnes-per-year of propylene and 800,000 tonnes-per-year of polypropylene that will be used for the production of specialty polymers for the face masks, automotive, pipes, food packaging and textiles industries.

Fluor's offices in Farnborough, United Kingdom, and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, will lead the project management consulting services with support provided by the company’s network of global experts.