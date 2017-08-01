ADNOC distributes 10,000 Weqaya kits containing PPE to UAE communities

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 17 May 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
ADNOC has distributed 10,000 Weqaya kits containing personal protective equipment (PPE) to local communities as part of its support for the 'UAE Volunteers' initiative.

The PPE includes masks and gloves as well as items such as hand sanitizers and were distributed to the elderly, people of determination, and individuals across 12 locations including eight community development centres in the UAE.

The UAE Volunteers initiative is managed by Emirates Foundation and is in collaboration with government entities, voluntary groups, and the private sector. ADNOC’s support for the initiative has seen over 1,500 of its employees sign up as volunteers.

In addition, ADNOC hosted a 'Virtual Majlis' on its social media channels that brought together UAE government leaders and global experts to engage on the key issues facing the world today. ADNOC, through its subsidiary, ADNOC Distribution, is also supporting healthcare professionals and all national emergency ambulances refuelling at its service stations nationwide.

