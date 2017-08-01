Gazprom Neft expands its high-tech bitumen-products line

Gazprom Neft has completed its acquisition of the Izhora trademark (covering a range of bitumen-polymer mastics and sealants produced for transport and industrial-civil engineering construction and maintenance), with an agreement on the transfer of trademark usage rights having been agreed between Gazprom Neft and Izhora trademark owners Rastro, a building-materials producer.

Production of Izhora-branded high-tech products will be localised at the Gazprom Neft bitumens plant in Vyazma on which basis, this plant’s total production of bitumen-polymer mastics and hot sealants will increase by 20%, to more than 5,000 tonnes per year.

Production assets at Gazpromneft Lubricants, operator of the Gazprom Neft lubricants business, are also expected to be used to produce promising waterproofing materials (bitumen-latex emulsions for bridges and tunnels, as well as polyurethane sealants for inter-panel joints in buildings and construction) for Russia’s construction industry, under the Izhora brand.

“Gazprom Neft’s bitumens product range now includes more than 180 types of high-tech bitumen materials, which are widely used in road construction, and housing and utilities. Thanks to our well-developed production and logistics network we can supply essential products throughout Russia’s regions, all year round. Including these new offerings in our product line marks an important step forward in the continuous technological development of the bitumens business, as well as in further strengthening the company’s position in the market,” said Dmitry Orlov, CEO, Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials.