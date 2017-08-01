Gazprom Neft expands its high-tech bitumen-products line

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 18 May 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Gazprom Neft has completed its acquisition of the Izhora trademark (covering a range of bitumen-polymer mastics and sealants produced for transport and industrial-civil engineering construction and maintenance), with an agreement on the transfer of trademark usage rights having been agreed between Gazprom Neft and Izhora trademark owners Rastro, a building-materials producer.

Production of Izhora-branded high-tech products will be localised at the Gazprom Neft bitumens plant in Vyazma on which basis, this plant’s total production of bitumen-polymer mastics and hot sealants will increase by 20%, to more than 5,000 tonnes per year.

Production assets at Gazpromneft Lubricants, operator of the Gazprom Neft lubricants business, are also expected to be used to produce promising waterproofing materials (bitumen-latex emulsions for bridges and tunnels, as well as polyurethane sealants for inter-panel joints in buildings and construction) for Russia’s construction industry, under the Izhora brand.

Gazprom Neft’s bitumens product range now includes more than 180 types of high-tech bitumen materials, which are widely used in road construction, and housing and utilities. Thanks to our well-developed production and logistics network we can supply essential products throughout Russia’s regions, all year round. Including these new offerings in our product line marks an important step forward in the continuous technological development of the bitumens business, as well as in further strengthening the company’s position in the market,” said Dmitry Orlov, CEO, Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi Ports Holds Post-COVID-19 Virtual Workshop for Arabian Gulf Port Operators
    ZTE and China Unicom begin 6G research
      German designers develop anti-COVID playground
        Service providers on the edge: common automation frameworks and the end of speed and security compromises
          Africell named as Angola’s fourth operator

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai