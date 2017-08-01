Sadara continues to engage employees, conducts Virtual Town Hall connecting leaders and workforce

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 19 May 2020 - 2 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) held a Virtual Town Hall as part of its ongoing employee engagement efforts, bringing together leaders and the workforce in an all-company gathering for the first time in the company’s history.

Taking the opportunity of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the event was held online, under the slogan 'Immune to Failure, Sadara Moves Ahead', discussing Sadara’s past, current and future responses to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the company’s achievements to date in 2020, and future prospects. The Virtual Town Hall was accessible to all employees through the company’s internal social media platform using mobile phones, or computers and recorded the participation of approximately 1,000 employees and leaders.

The virtual event began with a keynote presentation by Sadara CEO Dr Faisal Al-Faqeer, followed by a panel discussion with Sadara management, as they reflected on work and life during the current challenging times and beyond.

During the event, Al-Faqeer stressed the importance of stepping up efficiency and effectiveness in Sadara’s day-to-day activities, overcoming, or limiting any future Covid-19 issues facing the company and focusing efforts on, and heightening awareness of, the company’s best-in-class record in safety.

At Sadara, you are the ‘big picture’! it is the mainstay of all our efforts to transform the Sadara culture and make our organisation the best workplace possible. Our fast, transparent and consistent communication has focused on keeping our workforce informed. This has helped Sadara team members and their families stay safe during this challenging and unprecedented situation,” said Al-Faqeer.

