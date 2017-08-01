Clariant in India extends support to local communities during Covid-19 times

Clariant has in the past weeks initiated the production of sanitiser solutions from its facilities in India to help curb the spread of Covid-19. Clariant’s sites across Roha, Maharashtra; Bonthapally, Telangana; Rania, Vadodara and Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, committed themselves to supply the necessary products that are required for the healthcare facilities.

Clariant’s site in Cuddalore has produced a total of 154,250 litres of sodium hypochlorite solution for sterilisation. This is being used by local hospitals and healthcare centers in 683 Panchayats in Cuddalore and around 250 panchayats in Virudunagar district.

In addition, Clariant’s Bonthapally site has produced 4,000 litres of the solution with a limited workforce, which was sprayed across 14 local wards The team handed over 1,000 disposable masks and 50 protective face shield masks in and around Bonthapally village, the Gram Panchayat Office and the local police station.

Furthermore, Clariant’s Roha site has been producing sanitizers for local and in-house use. The site team handed over 100 fogging hand pumps for sanitization purposes and nearly 1,000 face masks to support the safety of local authorities. The team has donated 300 litres of handwash liquid soap to the Tahsildar office and 2000 litres of the same to the Raigad Collector’s office.

Clariant’s Rania site team distributed 111 dry ration kits to the needy from the nearby villages.

So far, Clariant in India has contributed to CM Relief Funds for Covid-19 of Maharashtra and Telangana. Its employees voluntarily contributed a day’s salary and an equal amount was topped up by the management towards the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund. In addition to this, the company’s Roha Employees and the Union, jointly contributed for the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

We are in the midst of an unprecedented situation with the Covid-19 pandemic. Clariant in India’s team is focussed on employee safety, community support and ensuring business continuity. Our teams are committed towards supporting the neighbourhood around our sites, to ensure that they are safe too

Adnan Ahmad, region head for Clariant in India, said, “... Simultaneously, we are now meeting the demands for many essential ingredients of our key customers, especially those who are engaged in servicing the increasing needs of the health and hygiene market segments.”