The Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery continues the planned modernisation of its production facilities

The Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery has completed its installation of compressor equipment at its catalytic reforming unit. Work is now underway as part of a project to modernise the facility, thanks to which the plant will be able to respond flexibly to market demand, as well as increasing production of high-octane fuel components. Investment in the project stands at $136.83mn. Work is expected to be completed in 2020. The project forms a major part of the Omsk Refinery’s development programme, being undertaken by Gazprom Neft since 2008.

Two new compressors have been installed onsite at the catalytic reforming complex, and a further three upgraded. This equipment, worth $11,168.94, controls the upgrading process for fuel components. Cutting-edge technologies mean the plant will be able to improve production efficiency will also reducing environmental impacts. The modernisation of this facility forms part of a cohesive plan of actions being undertaken as part of the federal 'Clean Air' project.