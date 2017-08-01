The Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery continues the planned modernisation of its production facilities

Two new compressors have been installed onsite at the catalytic reforming complex, and a further three upgraded. This equipment, worth $11,168.94, controls the upgrading process for fuel components. Cutting-edge technologies mean the plant will be able to improve production efficiency will also reducing environmental impacts. The modernisation of this facility forms part of a cohesive plan of actions being undertaken as part of the federal 'Clean Air' project.Specialists at the Omsk Refinery had previously completed the installation of major equipment for this facility, and had completed installing an integrated digital control system. That digital system can collate and process information on all operating parameters, monitor changes and prevent emergencies. The system is equipped with a 'smart' safety module, as well as the most advanced emergency protection equipment currently available.
