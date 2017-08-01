ASTM D8267 officially included in jet fuel specification ASTM D1655 as an alternative to ASTM D1319

VUV Analytics Inc. announced that ASTM D8267-19a, the 'Standard Test method for Determination of Total Aromatic, Monoaromatic and Diaromatic Content of Aviation Turbine Fuels Using Gas Chromatography with Vacuum Ultraviolet Absorption Spectroscopy Detection (GC-VUV)' has officially been published as an alternative method to ASTM D1319 in the most recent version of the Jet Fuel Specification ASTM D1655–20.

“VUV Analytics developed this method in response to a growing crisis in the fall of 2018,” said Dan Wispinski, standards manager for VUV Analytics. “Around this time, it became clear that the dye that was traditionally used for ASTM D1319 could no longer be supplied. While an alternative dye had been developed and produced, it was proven to be not suitable for use for certifying aromatic content in jet fuel at the time. As dye supplies decreased, there was significant demand for alternative methods like ASTM D8267," commented Wispinski.

Until now, the only other approved alternative to ASTM D1319 for jet fuel certification was ASTM D6379, an HPLC method.

“This is an exciting announcement that culminates 18 months of hard work for the whole VUV team,” said Clark Jernigan, CEO of VUV Analytics. "Both ASTM D1319 and ASTM D6379 come with significant overhead and cost. However, the combination of the VUV Analyzer for Fuels running ASTM D8267 is more precise, operationally easier-to-use, and is ten times (10X) less expensive to operate than ASTM D1319 and five times (5X) less expensive than ASTM D6739,” commented Jernigan.

VUV Analytics will bring the power of Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy for jet fuel analysis to the rest of the world. The Canadian General Standards Board (CGSB) has received ballots for its inclusion to CGSB-3.23 for aviation turbine fuel (Jet A and A-1) and CGSB-3.24 aviation turbine fuel (Military Grades F-34, 37 and 44). VUV Analytics has also petitioned for the inclusion of D8267 to the British Ministry of Defence Standard DEF STAN 91-091 for Turbine Fuel, Kerosene Type, Jet A-1, NATO Code F-35, Joint Service Designation: AVTUR. VUV Analytics has begun outreach for D8267 inclusion in GOST Russia, GB China and US MIL Specs.