BASF unveils ZEAL fluidised catalytic cracking additive to deliver more propylene for refiners

BASF announced the commercial launch of ZEAL, which is a new fluidised catalytic cracking (FCC) additive product designed to enhance the production of light olefins in FCC units that process resid, or gasoil feedstocks. ZEAL is the latest product development that will enable refiners to quickly respond to the increasing shift to petrochemical feedstocks. ZEAL has been optimised to deliver superior propylene yields while maintaining the base catalyst performance.

ZEAL commercial trials have confirmed its ability to deliver high propylene selectivity and yields. This innovative technology from BASF enhances performance through the higher content of zeolitic active sites in a new propylene FCC additive. Successful applications have demonstrated ZEAL’s ability to provide operating flexibility as refiners increasingly shift toward a crude-to-chemicals configuration in the future.

The introduction of ZEAL shows that we continuously innovate and introduce new products that address refineries’ needs. We are confident that the benefits of this new product will bring our customers improvements in propylene yields, potentially contributing to the refineries’ profitability.

Detlef Ruff, senior vice president, process catalysts, at BASF, said: “

“The refining market and our customers increasingly focus on the need to support conversion of crude to chemicals,” says Jim Chirumbole, vice president, refining catalysts, at BASF. “ZEAL delivers high propylene yields to help our customers make more for the market.”