McDermott wins second CATOFIN PDH technology contract for Advanced Petrochemical Company in Saudi Arabia

McDermott International announced that it has been awarded a sizeable technology contract by Advanced Global Investment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Petrochermical Co (APC). McDermott's Lummus Technology will provide the license and basic engineering package of a C3 CATOFIN unit at its new grassroots petrochemical complex in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The unit will have a propylene production capacity of 843,000 metric tonnes per annum.

"The CATOFIN technology that Lummus licenses worldwide, alongside our partner Clariant, provides a highly reliable, lower-cost route to propylene, with a lower carbon footprint. APC's decision to proceed with CATOFIN technology for their second unit is a testament to the successful operation of their PDH unit and consistent performance as a top quartile PDH complex," said Leon de Bruyn, senior vice president, Lummus Technology.

This is APC's second CATOFIN unit in their portfolio, having previously licensed the technology for their first unit in 2003, also in Jubail, KSA.

The CATOFIN process operates at optimised reactor pressure and temperature to maximise propylene yield. This plant will utilise Clariant's latest generation CATOFIN catalyst system, including the company's patented metal-oxide Heat Generating Material (HGM) to deliver maximised selectivity at high conversion rates and long run lengths.

McDermott's Lummus Technology is a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of proprietary catalysts and related engineering. With a heritage spanning more than 100 years, encompassing approximately 3,400 patents and patent applications, Lummus Technology provides one of the industry's most diversified technology portfolios to the hydrocarbon processing sector.

This award was reflected in McDermott's first quarter 2020 backlog.

McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between $1mn and $50mn.