HyPower to use Honeywell UOP hydrogen technology for clean fuel cells

Honeywell announced that Beijing HyPower Energy Technology Ltd., a leading hydrogen energy technology provider in China, will adopt Honeywell UOP technologies to supply high-purity hydrogen for fuel cells.

HyPower agreed to adopt a range of Honeywell UOP solutions including Polybed pressure swing adsorption (PSA), thermal swing adsorption (TSA) and other adsorption-based technologies to purify hydrogen fed into fuel cells. Honeywell UOP will provide services, equipment, and adsorbents needed for fuel cell projects.

“As a leader in supporting the hydrogen energy economy across China, we are proud to work with Honeywell UOP, a leading provider of hydrogen technologies all over the world to meet the growing demand for hydrogen fuels,” said Zhiwei Zha, chairman of HyPower. “China is promoting hydrogen energy use in public transportation, as well as logistics vehicles.”

“UOP’s hydrogen purification technologies can further enhance operational reliability by providing a stable source of high-purity hydrogen,” said Bryan Glover, vice president and general manager, Honeywell UOP Process Technologies. “We are happy to work with our customers to achieve the vision of a cleaner and more efficient world.”

Unlike fossil fuels, such as petrol and diesel, hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when consumed in a fuel cell, produces only water, electricity, and heat. With hydrogen energy growing in importance, and concerns about global warming, automobile manufacturers worldwide have invested in developing hydrogen fuel cells to power vehicles and generate electricity.

Chinese government first included the development of hydrogen stations for new energy vehicles in the Government Work Report in 2019. Other energy-intensive economies such as Germany, Japan and South Korea also share a common vision about hydrogen as an energy source.

Honeywell UOP hydrogen purification solutions provide targeted hydrogen recovery and high product purity levels. Hydrogen can be produced on purpose, or can be a valuable by-product.

Beijing HyPower Energy Technology Ltd., established in 2017, focuses on the development and utilisation of hydrogen energy. It is a leading hydrogen energy technologies developer and related service provider in China.