KBR, NIPIneftegas JSC form new engineering joint venture in Kazakhstan

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 24 May 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
KBR announced that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with NIPIneftegas JSC to establish a new engineering and support services company, KBR-NIPILLP, in Kazakhstan.

With support from KBR and NIPIneftegas, the JV will provide engineering, procurement, design and related services for projects across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, within the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company will also prepare technical requirements for all stages of a project, including project management, contract supervision, planning and cost control.

Additionally, the JV will train and develop the local Kazakh workforce while managing construction contractors and subcontractors throughout all stages of a project.

"KBR is proud to continue its successful history in Kazakhstan and the wider Caspian region," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR president, energy solutions. "This joint venture represents KBR's ability to bring consistent and valuable training and educational programmes to the region. We look forward to mobilising our expertise, innovative systems and low-cost energy solutions to support our clients’ success on their new projects in Kazakhstan.

"We are confident that this strong JV will help to realise our ambition to create a world-class Kazakhstan-based engineering company," added Igor Gershtanskiy, general director of NIPIneftegas.

KBR has worked on various projects in Kazakhstan since 1993 at its peak, KBR employed nearly 200 Kazakh specialists on various projects.

