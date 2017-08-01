ADNOC employees raise $0.27mn to support the UAE communities during Ramadan

Published: 25 May 2020 - 2 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Employees of ADNOC have raised $0.27mn to support the UAE communities during the Holy Month of Ramadan, in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), as part of ADNOC’s annual Ramadan initiative.

Managed by ERC, the funds were used to provide thousands of iftar meals and Ramadan boxes (Mir Ramadan), which contain essential food items to families and individuals in need.

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of the recipients and in line with social distancing precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the food parcels were delivered to beneficiaries instead of being distributed in Ramadan tents.

ADNOC’s Ramadan initiative is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes aimed at creating a positive and lasting social impact on local communities. The company recently distributed 10,000 'Weqaya' kits containing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves, as well as hand sanitizers to local communities as part of its support for the 'UAE Volunteers' initiative.

