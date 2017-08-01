Air Products again extends Seifi Ghasemi’s term as chairman, president and CEO

Air Products’board of directors announced an amended employment agreement with Air Products’ chairman, president and chief executive officer, Seifi Ghasemi. The new agreement extends Ghasemi’s term through 30 September 2025.

Ghasemi was named chairman, president and chief executive officer of Air Products in 2014. In November 2017, Air Products entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with Ghasemi through 30 September 2022. This new amendment agreement extends Ghasemi’s term through 30 September 2025.

Under Seifi’s strong leadership, Air Products continues to perform at an exceptional level and deliver on its commitments in numerous areas, including financial performance, global growth, inclusion, technology, employee development and shareholder returns, to name a few.

Commenting on the board’s action, Chad Deaton, lead director, said, “The board understands the importance of maintaining continuity as the company pursues even greater growth globally, and clearly, Seifi Ghasemi provides that strong leadership and direction.”

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Air Products for at least another five years,” said Ghasemi. “I cannot imagine a more professional, dedicated and committed group of people to work with every day. They are a winning team, and I am proud to be part it, working together and winning together.”