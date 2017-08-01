Air Products again extends Seifi Ghasemi’s term as chairman, president and CEO

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 25 May 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Air Products’board of directors announced an amended employment agreement with Air Products’ chairman, president and chief executive officer, Seifi Ghasemi. The new agreement extends Ghasemi’s term through 30 September 2025.

Ghasemi was named chairman, president and chief executive officer of Air Products in 2014. In November 2017, Air Products entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with Ghasemi through 30 September 2022. This new amendment agreement extends Ghasemi’s term through 30 September 2025.

Commenting on the board’s action, Chad Deaton, lead director, said, “Under Seifi’s strong leadership, Air Products continues to perform at an exceptional level and deliver on its commitments in numerous areas, including financial performance, global growth, inclusion, technology, employee development and shareholder returns, to name a few. The board understands the importance of maintaining continuity as the company pursues even greater growth globally, and clearly, Seifi Ghasemi provides that strong leadership and direction.”

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Air Products for at least another five years,” said Ghasemi. “I cannot imagine a more professional, dedicated and committed group of people to work with every day. They are a winning team, and I am proud to be part it, working together and winning together.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Al Hamra reopens two signature hotels in Ras Al Khaimah
    Reopening guidelines sent to hotel restaurants in Abu Dhabi
      Ras Al Khaimah bolsters hygiene certification with Bureau Veritas partnership
        Indian telcos call on regulator to introduce minimum pricing guidelines ASAP
          Hotels preparing to reopen facilities in Abu Dhabi

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai