Flowserve Corporation joins the FDT Group board of directors

FDT Group announced that Flowserve Corporation has joined the FDT Group leadership team.

Based in Irving, TX, Flowserve has been a long-term member of FDT Group and a participant on the organisation’s technical working groups, and recently upgraded its membership to 'Sponsor' status and assumed roles on both the FDT board of directors and executive committee.

FDT Group’s goal is to drive continued developments in open, standardised, universal network/device integration and asset management, innovating the way automation architectures connect and communicate in process, hybrid and discrete manufacturing, including motion control applications. FDT membership offers unique advantages for the entire industrial automation industry, including end users, suppliers/developers, service providers, universities, and individuals. Members are involved with providing innovative FDT-enabled products, solutions and services, and can join working groups, technical project groups and marketing committees to help direct the technology. Sponsoring-level members are unique in that they have the opportunity to join the FDT leadership team, filling positions on both the board of directors and executive committee to lead the larger FDT mission. This includes empowering innovative business models with standardised, client-based, real-time-information-driven, service-oriented features optimising automated processes and connectivity for the new era of industrial automation.

FDT Group managing director Glenn Schulz welcomed Ken Beatty, director of product engineering for Flowserve as FDT’s newest board member, and Ed Silva, R&D engineering manager for Flowserve assuming the executive committee role. Schulz stated, “Flowserve’s longevity in the industrial automation market space, industry expertise, and commitment to today’s ‘Connected World’ with FDT is invaluable to our leadership team with the imminent launch of the FDT 3.0 (FDT IIoT Server, or FITS) standard.”

Flowserve joins long-time leading manufacturers on the FDT Group board of directors, including Yokogawa, Rockwell Automation, Endress+Hauser, Schneider Electric, and PACTware. The company brings over 200 years of history and innovation focused on solving the biggest flow-control challenges for the world’s toughest, most critical applications.

“Over the years, Flowserve’s dedication to enhanced integration strategies using FDT is evident with our plethora of FDT Device Type Manager (FDT/DTM) solutions for our fluid motion control offerings, enabling end users with seamless integration and lifecycle asset management practices,” Beatty said. “I look forward to fulfilling my role on the board of directors and leading the FDT mission and vision for advanced automation initiatives for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 era that match the core business strategies of Flowserve.”