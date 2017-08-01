New version of ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists released

ABB has announced the newest version of ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists which is one of the unique services delivered from the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations Centers in Västerås, Sweden. ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists is a service which connects the customers' mine hoists enterprise-wide with ABB's experts remotely, or on site. Mine hoists are monitored 24/7, and thanks to automatic data collection and analysis, potential problems are identified before they occur, and necessary actions can be made at the right time. This improves the availability of the equipment and the overall safety of mining operations.

“For ABB's customers, ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists is an opportunity to work towards condition-based maintenance. Predictive analysis of the mine hoist’s condition also prevents operations from unexpected shutdowns which saves both time and money for our customers,” says Bengt Hedlund, global service manager, hoisting, at ABB.

The newest version of ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists, which has been successfully piloted with customers, includes new functionalities that integrate the service with a case management system and enables continuous updates and notifications from the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations Center.

“The connection to the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations Center increases visibility and ensures the customer's constant access to ABB's expertise and support. With the new 'Track Rules' feature, the centre immediately gets a generated case in a case management system when a KPI is triggered by a preset KPI limit being exceeded, and can quickly contact the customer to solve the problem before it has consequences,” says Hedlund.

The updated version of ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists improves accessibility, performance and productivity for mine hoists by collecting and analysing data from various operating points and KPIs such as the mine hoist’s cycle time, filling and dumping time, as well as safety brake system and supervision of the hoist protections. The results can also be used as a basis for optimising the hoist’s availability, which provides the opportunity to increase production.

The new version includes an option for customized KPIs, which can be set by the customer directly, according to the desired signals. In addition, ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists is compatible with varoius tools for collecting, recording, analysing and processing measurement data.

“The increased transparency is another new and very valuable feature. The cases we create in the case management system are registered with customers, who can see the status of their mine hoists through their myABB business portal and follow our work,” says Hedlund.

ABB is committed to developing advanced digital technology for the mining industry of the future, and with ABB Ability Performance Optimization for hoists mining customers worldwide benefit from: (i) Increased accessibility from automatic data collection; (ii) Increased transparency from the myABB business portal; (iii) Improved performance from data-driven decisions and optimiation; (iv) Quick identification of performance anomalies from continuous monitoring by ABB's experts; and (v) Faster problem solving from automatic warnings about KPIs exceeding limit values.

The ABB Ability Collaborative Operations Center in Västerås, Sweden, delivers advanced digital services to the global market. The centre, which was inaugurated in March 2018, has deep expertise in the area of mining, and serves customers all over the world. In the centre, the customers' systems, programmes and services in production facilities, or at headquarters, are linked with ABB's experts, who can, using digital technology, increase the operational efficiency for customers overall.

“Today, approximately 50 customers are connected to the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations Center. In the coming years, our portfolio of advanced digital services will gradually increase”, says Mathias Nygren, who is responsible for the Collaborative Operations Center with ABB in Sweden.