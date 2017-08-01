Schneider Electric, AVEVA extend partnership to deliver end-to-end solution for multi-site and hyperscale data centre

Schneider Electric and AVEVA announced their expanded partnership to deliver innovative solutions for the data centre market.

As hyperscale providers build data centres with an expanding fleet to meet worldwide demand, the complexities to operate and maintain these facilities are creating an unprecedented set of challenges. Operating at this scale requires a different approach for mission critical facilities powering the globe’s digital infrastructure. The combination of AVEVA Unified Operations Center, scalable industrial software with Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for Data Centers control and monitoring capabilities enables both deep and expansive visibility to day-to-day operations.

The new joint solutions provide a homogenous view of engineering, operations, and performance across a heterogenous, legacy installed base. Hyperscale data centre providers will benefit from this partnership by connecting platforms and data sets that previously existed in disparate systems. They will also be able to scale regardless of number of sites, or global location. Data centre staff will be empowered to make faster, more informed decisions and optimise asset and operational efficiency throughout the data centre lifecycle. As a result, data centre providers can deliver a globally consistent experience to address the expanding digital infrastructure needs of their clients.

“At a time when the world’s digital infrastructure is being pushed to its limits, Schneider and AVEVA are delivering a comprehensive solution for hyperscale data centres to operate and maintain their critical environments,” said Pankaj Sharma, executive vice president of the Secure Power Division at Schneider Electric. “The solution can take data that has long been managed at individual data centres, often in siloed sub-systems, normalise it across multiple sites and can ultimately inform and provide enterprise level IT/OT/IoT integration to deliver real-time decision making. The complete solution will deliver operational efficiency and a more reliable data centre fleet.”

It is a major strategic milestone for us to extend the partnership into new markets and reach more clients, combining AVEVA’s strong heritage of delivering end-to-end unified solutions with Schneider Electric’s deep data centre expertise and global execution capabilities.

“AVEVA and Schneider Electric’s unique partnership is already delivering tremendous value for our industrial customers across the board,” said Craig Hayman, CEO, AVEVA. “Our joint customers are empowered by the standardised systems and processes resulting in improved workforce efficiency across multiple and the entire enterprise.”