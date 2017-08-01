Clariant unveils new ecolabel guidance tool for industrial cleaning and home care customers

Ecolabel clarity at your fingertips. Clariant offers the industrial and home care segment fast and free online access to the ecolabel compatibility and sustainability features of its extensive formulation ingredients via its new Ecolabel Guidance Tool.

With rising consumer interest in more environmentally friendly products in categories like dishwashing, laundry and hard surface cleaning, brands are keen to display relevant ecolabels on their products and offer ingredient transparency to provide greater guidance to their customers. However, the proliferation in ethical labelling schemes can lead to added complexity when it comes to ingredient choice for reformulating, or creating new eco-friendly products.

To ease some of the confusion that surrounds ecolabels, Clariant now offers formulators in Home Care and Industrial Cleaning a quick and convenient web-based tool for determining the specific label, or labels each listed product complies with.

This is backed by clear information on other important aspects such as Renewable Carbon Index, plant origin, etc. Having this information readily available, just a click away, should make it simpler to both select ingredients and create the transparency customers seek,” comments Ralf Zerrer, head of strategic marketing and innovation, at Clariant.

Currently, Clariant features 100 ingredients in the tool, each one linked to relevant labels as well as indepth technical and sustainability-related data. Background information on the individual ecolabels is also provided, such as their field of application and criteria.

Users can filter searches by product function, by ecolabel, and by RCI and EWG score in order to identify the most relevant ingredients for particular requirements. For example, laundry detergent manufacturers looking for a Nordic Swan compatible soil release polymer will be directed to the market’s first bio-based option, new TexCare SRN 260 Life. The ingredient offers best-in-class fibre protection against dirt as well as outstanding sustainability benefits.