Covid-19: We can get through this together

Swift actions
The virus has dealt a never-before-seen damage to the world economy, businesses and industries of all kind, as strict measures are being put in place to ensure the spread of virus is contained and the curve of new cases flattened.
The industry’s response
I would like to welcome the rapid and adequate response of our member companies in the region and across the globe to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of their communities and employees all over the world – and encourage everyone to do the same.
From providing key raw materials to produce hand sanitisers to finished product itself, to medicine and medical supplies, polymers such as polypropylene (PP) are urgently needed for key personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks, surgical gowns and antibacterial wipes; polyethylene (PE) for food and equipment packaging to prolong the shelf life of products; chlorine bleach for disinfectants and surfactants for soaps and other cleaning products, etc.What is also worth commending is the funds donated to help abate the crisis at its outbreak in China and the tens of new production facilities set up across Europe and US to manufacture hand sanitisers, most of which are donated for free to hospitals and health institutions.
Time for collaboration
In times of crisis, we should always look on the bright side as it is times like these that bring us closer together and provide us with an opportunity to collaborate, exchange lessons learned and maximise our efforts to achieve better impact. It is also important to remember that we cannot fight on our own and that everyone has a role to play – from citizens to individuals at all levels of society, to companies, governments and organisations across the board.
