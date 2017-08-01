SABIC donates $1.5mn to support Covid-19 response efforts in Americas region

SABIC announced that it is donating $1.5mn in monetary and in-kind product donations in the Americas region to assist those most impacted during the Covid-19 (coronavirus 2019) pandemic. This includes providing SABIC-produced plastics products to be used in the manufacture and donation of vital medical equipment.

SABIC, whose Americas head office is based in Houston, will donate approximately $1mn to food banks and community-based agencies, such as the United Way, in the communities where the company operates to assist those struggling in the wake of the pandemic. SABIC is also donating approximately $500,000 of its products, made at its facilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, in the manufacture and shipment of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers and needed medical equipment such as ventilators, patient monitoring devices, respiratory therapy machines and diagnostic equipment.

As a company, we are honoured that our materials are used in devices that help make critical medical equipment to treat patients and at the same time offer materials that are used in the protection of those on the front line including healthcare professionals while they perform their duties.

In announcing its donation for the Americas region, Greg Adams, SABIC vice president for the region, said, “SABIC, like the world over, finds itself in unprecedented times.Our colleagues continue to remain inspired and engaged to do what they can to help our communities during this crisis.”

Product donation examples include: (i) manufacture of approximately 70,000 face shields made from LEXAN film that will be distributed to healthcare workers and first responders throughout the Americas region; (ii) fabrication and donation by SABIC’s Polymer Processing Development Center (PPDC) in Pittsfield, Mass., of medical face shields. The PPDC site used SABIC produced LEXAN polycarbonate sheets and film to produce the face shields; (iii) collaboration between SABIC’s Cobourg, Canada, facility and a local hospital along with a local non-profit to create face shields using polycarbonate sheets – LEXAN 9034 film produced by SABIC; and (iv) collaboration between SABIC’s Campinas, Brazil, plant with a university and others to create ventilators for local hospitals using LNP PC Copolymer HPH4504H produced by SABIC.