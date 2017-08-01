Emirates Gas introduces new preventive measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic

ENOC Group’s subsidiary Emirates Gas (EMGAS) has introduced a set of preventative measures to further safeguard its stakeholders; including customers, employees and distributors to prevent spread of the Covid-19. These initiatives are aligned with government mandate and directives to ensure the safety well-being of the community.

Further, all LPG cylinders are thoroughly disinfected before the filling process, and subsequently all physical touchpoints on the cylinders are santitised prior to despatch. Distributors are guided to maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres when queuing at Emirates Gas offices, or its distribution centres for the collection of LPG cylinders. In addition, distributors handling the delivery of LPG cylinders are mandated to wear face masks and gloves and keep the number of staff in trucks to a maximum of two.

The safety of our customers as well as our assets, subsidiaries, and partners is of utmost importance, and as such, we have implemented a series of preventive measures to protect them.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “Our dual aim is to support the UAE health authorities in the fight against this pandemic and adhere to the highest health, safety and environment standards.”

In addition, Emirates Gas has encouraged distributers to liaise with customers to leave cylinders at a designated place for collection to avoid direct human contact. Delivery and distribution teams have been directed to wear protective gear when installing LPG cylinders for customers, while maintaining social distancing and sanitise all touch points after the deliveries.

Emirates Gas is also disinfecting all administrative assets and sales offices, distribution vehicles and human touch points to further ensure safety. Additionally, they have installed disinfectant fogging tunnels at all its locations to ensure that all those who enter its premises are disinfected.

Further, ENOC Group has taken several measures to support the UAE Government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has recently supported the nation-wide disinfection drive by dedicating ENOC Link trucks to provide the campaign’s fleet with diesel and petrol. ENOC’s EPPCO Lubricants has recently supported Dubai Ambulance Services with 3,000 litres of lubricants. Autopro has also carried out free disinfection for 800 customer vehicles over the last month.