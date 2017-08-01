Gazprom Neft’s Moscow Refinery joins the Open Mosprom project

Gazprom Neft’s Moscow Refinery has joined an initiative from the City of Moscow’s Department for Investment and Industrial Policy, 'Open MosProm' (literally, Open Moscow Industry), a project involving a series of video tours of city businesses that have continued working while helping to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The Moscow Refinery is a 'continuous-cycle' enterprise (i.e., one in continuous operation), supplying the city with essential goods — gasoline and diesel — without interruption.



The Open Mosprom project means viewers can effectively 'be on-site' at industrial enterprises, without leaving their own homes, and see with their own eyes how a technological process — such as fuel production — is organised. The feature on the Moscow Refinery outlines how the plant’s 'Biosphere' treatment facilities — which can remove 99.9% of impurities from wastewater — are set up, and how the plant’s cutting-edge Euro+ oil-refining complex is preparing for launch.

It is almost impossible to get into production facilities at the moment. You have to go through several levels of sanitary and epidemiological control — covering hands and shoes, and having your temperature taken at the entrance.

So in order for people — under the current situation — to continue to get an insight into Moscow industry, excursions have been taken online,” said Alexander Prokhorov, head of the Department for Investment and Industrial Policy, Moscow City Government.



The Open Mosprom project focusses, in particular, on measures taken at the Moscow Refinery to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Entry points are equipped with highly sensitive automatic temperature-monitoring units, and remote thermal imaging is delivering accurate body-temperature measurements. Anti-bacterial air disinfectant and hand-sanitizer dispensers have been installed at technological facilities. Steps have been taken to enforce social distancing and mask wearing, transport and premises are being disinfected, and employees over 60 are working from home. Refinery employees and employees at contracting organisations responsible for ensuring the plant’s continuous operation continue to be tested for Covid-19 regularly, with tests being taken at certified Rospotrebnadzor (the federal public health agency) laboratories.