DuPont collaborates with 'charity: water' to help prevent spread of Covid-19

DuPont announced a partnership with 'charity: water' to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in vulnerable communities through the deployment of hand-washing stations, hygiene and sanitation training and community health messaging. DuPont is the first brand partner to contribute to charity: water’s special Covid-19 Relief Fund, launched on Giving Tuesday Now — a global day of giving and unity for Covid-19 response efforts.

Currently, more than 785 million people around the world live without access to clean water, and more than three billion lack basic access to a handwashing facility. Sub-Saharan Africa is significantly vulnerable, where 75% of its population lack access to said facilities.

Without strong healthcare systems to rely on, prevention is absolutely critical to protecting people in developing countries from Covid-19. charity: water’s local partners are experts in handwashing, hygiene, and teaching people how to protect themselves from disease. Now, they are urgently scaling their efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the regions they serve.The Covid-19 Relief Fund, which will direct 100% of donations to local needs, will expand charity:water’s work to bring vital resources to vulnerable communities, including handwashing stations, hygiene and sanitation training, community health messages, and personal protective equipment for Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) frontline workers.

“We believe in the work that charity: water and their local partners are doing, both during this pandemic and beyond, to help mitigate the spread of the virus, as well as increase access to clean, safe drinking water for people and communities around the world,” said Alexa Dembek, DuPont’s chief technology and sustainability officer. “Clean water is one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals that we are focused on and we are pleased to support charity: water in their efforts and look for opportunities where our expertise in this area can further this shared purpose.”

DuPont is charity: water’s first brand partner in the water sector, with plans for additional collaboration toward the goal of increasing access to clean, safe water worldwide.

“We are proud to be charity: water’s first brand partner in the water technology sector and look forward to working together to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and address water accessibility,” said HP Nanda, global vice president and general manager, DuPont Water Solutions. “Our shared purpose is even more important during this global pandemic as the world needs abundant, clean, safe water flowing to communities to reduce the spread of this virus, promote recovery, and maintain health.”

DuPont is encouraging others to support the fund, including its employees and other companies in the global clean water sector. Throughout May, DuPont will invite participants of its online training webinars and Water Academy to support the effort.

Giving Tuesday Now, is a new global day of giving and unity as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by Covid-19.