ENOC Group implements screening tests and disinfection measures at staff accommodation

ENOC Group has implemented a stringent programme of regular screening tests and disinfection measures for its staff living within its dedicated accommodation facilities.

To safeguard almost 6,000 of its staff, ENOC’s Occupational Health Service Centre (OHSC) has implemented a screening programme aligned with directives issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), which includes case definition, case identification, stratification policy, time distribution of cases and rapid test screening.

In addition, the group has also rolled out a comprehensive prevention and infection control programme, an isolation plan and published an infectious disease prevention pandemic plan.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC, said: “The safety of our staff, customers and the integrity of our assets and operations are our top priority in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. To maintain our operations and continue to deliver on our mandate to provide Dubai with its energy needs, we have put in place a robust plan earlier in February to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. These efforts reflect the emphasis we place on the safety of our employees as well as our customers, partners, stakeholders and the community at large.”

The group also conducts daily disinfection of staff accommodation, including deep cleaning, disinfection and sanitisation of all staff rooms and washrooms including floors, common areas and other facilities, and has installed fogging tunnels to thoroughly disinfect all visible surfaces of on the human body upon entering and exiting the accommodation units and at all at high-risk operation areas. The disinfection process uses a highly potent chemical approved by international and local health and environmental agencies to be used without the need to evacuate staff. The team also conducts a thorough risk assessment at all staff accommodation on a weekly basis to continuously monitor and evaluate the staff accommodation’s occupancy.

In addition, dedicated buses transporting staff to service station locations are disinfected on a daily basis after each trip from and to the accommodation. In efforts to maintain social distancing measures, the number of buses transporting staff have increased to maintain a 30% seating capacity on each bus.

ENOC also introduced a new workplace policy, lockdown manual and an isolation protocol that includes dedicated isolation rooms at each accommodation facility. The group developed a platform for experts and healthcare practitioners to be available around the clock to address any cases that may require medical attention. Health practitioners can address cases physically and remotely through ENOC’s Occupational Health Service Centre and a dedicated bilingual call center.

Additionally, the group has launched awareness campaigns and webinars to ensure its workforce adheres to guidelines from the health authorities such as maintaining social distancing, washing hands, wearing mask and gloves and using sanitisers. In addition, the group has also launched a series of webinars geared towards the staff’s mental and physiological wellbeing.

The preventive measures programme launched by ENOC’s Occupational Health Service Centre focuses on three main areas of infection prevention and management: case definition, and identification, laboratory testing and treatment options and a thorough interpretation of medical history and final results. The results are then sent to the healthcare authorities in the UAE for confirmation and statistical purposes.