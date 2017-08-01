ENOC Group gifts Tahani fuel cards, coupons during Ramadan to the UAE’s health practitioners

ENOC Group has distributed 500 Tahani fuel cards and 500 coupon booklets to doctors, nurses and frontline medical service teams, as a token of gratitude for their commitment to safeguard the nation and its communities.

The Tahani cards will enable healthcare professionals to fuel their vehicles in ENOC service stations across the UAE.

The coupons booklet comprises 13 free vouchers, which include 10 ZOOM vouchers, one voucher each for Tasjeel and AutoPro and a voucher which can be used at Paavos, or Popeyes, amounting to a total of 6,500 vouchers for 500 healthcare workers.

The coupons enable healthcare practitioners to use the car disinfectant services at AutoPro, complimentary VIP service for registration as well as testing at Tasjeel centres and free meals at Paavos, or Popeyes and free coffee for a month.

We are committed to supporting our heroes on the frontline including the critical health and medical teams working around the clock to ensure the safety and security of the people of our nation. These are the true heroes whose selfless service inspires us all as we stand in solidarity during these challenging times.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC, said: “Through this humble gesture, we salute them for their noble services and for going beyond the call of duty to keep our communities safe.”

The Tahani cards and coupons have been distributed to doctors, nurses, support staff and responders from Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The move, launched to coincide with Ramadan, reflects ENOC’s ongoing commitment to supporting the government and its frontline heroes in fighting Covid-19.

The coupons for AutoPro are valid for a period of three months, and the coupons for Tasjeel are valid for a period of one year.