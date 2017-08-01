Editor’s comment: Hydrogen energy

Many leading energy companies are exploring the potential of green hydrogen solutions in their energy transition and decarbonisation strategy. For example, Saudi Aramco has a wide range of research and innovation efforts in the areas of hydrogen and sustainability, and the company is contributing to producing hydrogen from hydrocarbons economically, as well as capturing and utilising carbon dioxide in a cost competitive manner. In July this year, Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM signed an agreement for a $5bn production facility in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, powered by renewable energy for production and export of green hydrogen to global markets.

Green hydrogen is a clean burning fuel that eliminates emissions by using renewable energy to electrolyse water, separating the hydrogen atom within it from its molecular twin oxygen. Currently, not much green hydrogen is being produced. According to Wood Mackenzie, green hydrogen accounts for less than one percent of annual hydrogen production. According to IRENA, the world will require 19 exajoules of green hydrogen in the global energy system in 2050, between 133.8 million tonnes and 158.3 million tonnes per annum. During 2000-2020, over 250MW of green hydrogen projects have been implemented. While the number of green hydrogen electrolyser projects nearly trippled in 2020 up to 8.2GW, an increase in those can be over 1,200% in the next five years. Surprisingly, investments in green hydrogen is relatively small compared to other renewable sources.

Across the energy industry, most companies are exploring a transition from conventional fossil-sourced fuels. This transition to a cleaner energy system can be addressed by hydrogen. This is reflected in the words of Dr Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency: “Hydrogen is today enjoying unprecedented momentum. The world should not miss this unique chance to make hydrogen an important part of our clean and secure energy future.”

However, as explained in our cover story, a virtual panel of sustainable energy experts convened recently by the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit’s #GMIS2020 Digital Series emphasised that the pace of this transition is being hindered by regulatory and non-regulatory barriers worldwide. As detailed in the story, green hydrogen solutions have the potential to revolutionise the global energy system and lead to decarbonisation of heavy industry and transport within the next decade, especially in the hard-to-abate sectors. The need of the hour is continuous funding of innovation with respect to green hydrogen.