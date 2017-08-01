Aramco becomes title sponsor for Saudi Arabia’s first female golf tournament

Golf Saudi confirmed that Aramco is the title sponsor of the first female golf tournament in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International is taking place during 12-15 November at the Royal Greens Golf and the Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah. Top names from the world of women’s golf will compete for cash prizes totalling a record $1mn. The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is the first professional female golf tournament in the history of the kingdom. The tournament will see 108 professional golfers participate over four days and 72 holes. The event, sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, will be broadcast over four days to an estimated 340 million homes around the world.

Aramco has a long tradition of encouraging the growth of the sport inside Saudi Arabia. The company first introduced golf to the kingdom in the 1940s. Nabeel Al-Jama’, Aramco’s senior vice president of HR and Corporate Services, said its decision to sponsor Saudi Arabia’s first women’s golf tournament reflects its commitment to supporting the empowerment of the country’s female citizens, as well as promoting positive values in the community.

“By sponsoring this important sporting event, we are showing our support and commitment to women’s inclusion through sport,” said Al-Jama’. “The tournament is a historic landmark for the kingdom and will contribute to changing perceptions and changing lives. We are also promoting our corporate values of integrity and excellence.”

Al-Jama’ added: “The prestige of the tournament, combined with the time-honoured traditions and values of golf, will create an inspiring experience that will help unleash the full potential of a young, creative and ambitious Saudi population. Aramco is committed to accelerating human potential through our workplace and citizenship initiatives, supporting and empowering communities wherever we operate.”

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International is being supported by Golf Saudi, which aims to promote the spread of the sport inside the country.

“We are delighted that Aramco has chosen to become our headline sponsor of the inaugural Saudi Ladies International,” said Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al Sorour. “Their support will be pivotal in helping us to develop golf in the kingdom.”

Al Sorour also said: “Ever since Aramco built the country’s first golf course in 1945, the company has continued to build and support world-class golf facilities and self-directed groups across Aramco communities, something, which we at Golf Saudi are incredibly grateful for.”

Aramco has been a long-term partner of Golf Saudi, helping nourish the sport within the kingdom by sponsoring the inaugural Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers in 2019 and its second edition in 2020.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International aims to increase female participation in golf throughout the kingdom, as well as establish partnerships with industry leaders to host a world-class event that promotes sports and healthy lifestyles. The tournament, which was originally planned for March 2020, will be held in a safe, bio-secure environment to ensure the highest level of health precautions. Select guests will be treated to an exclusive hospitality programme that is expected to set a new standard for golf quality and experience, including gourmet cuisine, private meeting areas and bespoke viewing platforms to enjoy a unique perspective of the action.