ENOC Group wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

ENOC Group has won the Dubai Quality Gold Award, which honours organisations for their outstanding commitment to continuous quality improvement and business excellence. The award was announced at a virtual event on 11 November.

ENOC previously won the Dubai Quality Award (DQA) in 1997, 2004, 2012, 2014 and 2017, and this year marks the first time the group receives the gold award. The gold category is reserved for past winners of the DQA who have completed three years since the time of their last recognition and have demonstrated further tangible improvement over their last performance and are able to demonstrate at least five years of sustained business excellence.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC, said: “Securing high scores in all the criteria outlined by Dubai Quality Award is a testament to our commitment to continued business excellence and to enhancing our customer experience, which is aligned with the vision of our leaders to make the UAE one of the best places to work and live.”

“The recognition reflects the efforts of ENOC’s team, operating with a single-minded purpose and vision to pursue excellence in everything we do. It is dedicated to our employees, our heroes.”

The DQA, based on the Excellence Model used by the European Foundation for Quality Management, evaluates nominations based on nine criteria, including leadership, strategy, people, partnerships and resources, and processes, products and services, as well as customer results, people results, society results, and business results.

ENOC proved its commitment to excellence over the past years and has won the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Innovation Award – outstanding winner award and the Ideas Arabia Gold Award in sustainability category in 2019. ENOC has recently won the coveted 2020 Energy Management Insight Award, and the Golden Peacock Award for third consecutive year.