Middle East Energy Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

Our annual awards event, The Middle East Energy Awards, will return this year on 14 December in Dubai. We are excited to be able to host this event physically, under strict adherence to local and international safety guidelines.

It has been an exceptionally difficult year—I have never used the word “unprecedented” as often as I have this year. Yet there is much to be proud of, and many companies and people which rose up to the challenges that piled up throughout the year. Our awards ceremony will recognise some of the major achievements in 2020 across the energy industry, spanning upstream, downstream, midstream and utilities.

After much consideration from the three hosting editors of Oil & Gas Middle East, Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East and Utilities Middle East, we are prepared to unveil our shortlist for each category at the awards ceremony. Read on for the top five contenders in each category, which will compete for first place in the 16 categories at The Middle East Energy Awards.

The winners of each category will be decided by the three editors as well as two outside judges representing the industry as experts in their fields.

The Oil & Gas Executive of the Year and the Young Energy Professional of the Year are not included in this shortlist and the winners of those categories will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Clean Energy Initiative of the Year

* First Solar-powered Lubricants Blending Plant in the UAE by ENOC

* Using Renewables to Power Unconventional Gas Wells in Wa’ad Al-Shamal by Saudi Aramco

* Bee’ah – Waste to energy power plant

* Construction begins for a $5bn world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy at NEOM, Saudi Arabia.

* First-ever ‘solar dome’ desalination plant currently under construction at NEOM

* Project STOP, Borouge as Strategic Partner 3 votes* Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation 2 votes* DEWA’s Smart Living initiative to drive conservation 2 votes* GPCA for adopting Operation Clean Sweep initiative for its members in Arabian Gulf 2 votes* WFES CO2 Offsetting, Shell Abu Dhabi

Digital Enabler of the Year

* Empower – Automated district cooling plant

* DEWA – Launch of Digital DEWA, making DEWA the world’s first digital utility utilising autonomous systems for renewable energy, storage, expansion in AI adoption, and digital services

* AVEVA for its unified operations centre

* Saudi Aramco for Drilling at the Edge

* Siemens for enabling machine learning at ADNOC

* Clean Fuels Project by KNPC* Hydrogen Pipeline Network Project in Yanbu by Air Liquide Arabia* ADNOC 'Crude Flexibility Project’* MEGlobal Oyster Creek Project by EQUATE Group* Liwa Plastics Industries Complex Project by OQ

EPC Company of the Year

* McDermott

* Petrofac

* L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

* Masdar

* ACWA Power

* Ezz Almannai, Director, Planning and Development, National Oil & Gas Authority of Bahrain* Khadija Daghar, R&D Head, ADNOC* Tayba Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer, Al Yasat Petroleum* Latifa Lahsine, Vice-President - Engineering & Technical Support Group at ENGIE Middle-East, South & Central Asia and Turkey* Reem Al-Ghanim, Head of HR & Support Services, Chemicals, Saudi Aramco* Fatima Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC LNG

HSE Initiative of the Year

* ADNOC’s 100% HSE

* ENOC Cares Campaign

* L&T’s Zero Incident Credo Initiative

* SABIC Life Saving Rules (LSR) Programme

* Saudi Aramco Joining the World Bank Initiative of ‘Zero Routine Flaring by 2030’

* DP World* Horizon Terminals* RSA Global* Mammoet* Tristar Group

Oilfield Services Company of the Year

* Baker Hughes

* NOV

* Schlumberger

* Schneider Electric

* Weir

* ELEVATE Programme by EQUATE Group* Global Graduate Development Programme by Petrofac* STEM Education Programme by ADNOC* Upstream Professional Development Center by Saudi Aramco* DEWA – Future engineer summer camp online

Technical Innovation of the Year

* EQUATE Group for developing an innovative ‘Mobile Non-Destructive Testing Inspection’ robot that will increase safety, efficiency and quality during maintenance of its facilities

* Vertex 600MW solar PV module by Trina Solar to boost power output up to 600W

* Siemens Gamesa launches 14mw offshore direct drive turbine with 222-meter rotor

* HyPR HoleSaver by Churchill Drilling Tools

* Thermally Assisted Gas-Oil Gravity Drainage (TAGOGD) Technique for Enhanced Oil Recovery by PDO

* HydroFlex Technology from Haldor Topsoe* C3 Oleflex Technology from Honeywell UOP* Propane Dehydrogenation Technology K-PRO from KBR* Lummus Technology* Saudi Aramco

Upstream Project of the Year

* Rabab Harweel by PDO

* Upper Zakum by ADNOC

* South Ratqa heavy crude by KOC

* Mahani-1 Exploration Project by SNOC

* Marjan & Berri Redevelopment Project by Saudi Aramco

Utilities Project of the Year

* Barakah Nuclear Power Plant – Abu Dhabi

* Region's first solar energy landfill project by Bee’ah

* First floating solar plant in UAE by Enerwhere

* Al Khobar 1 desalination plant in KSA with a capacity of 210,000m3

* Jebel Ali Desalination Plant in JAPS, Dubai, with a capacity of 183,000m3