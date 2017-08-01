Emerson appoints Akberet Boykin Farr as vice president of diversity and social responsibility

Published: 14 November 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Emerson announced the appointment of Akberet Boykin Farr as vice president of diversity and social responsibility, effective 1 December 2020. Boykin Farr, who has managed the company’s internal diversity and inclusion programmes since 2017, will continue to oversee the D&I function. In her new role, she will also manage the Emerson Charitable Trust, coordinate the company’s corporate social responsibility reporting and serve as community liaison in St. Louis, the global headquarters of the Fortune 200 company. She will take over CSR duties from Dave Rabe, who is retiring in December after 36 years with Emerson, most recently serving as vice president of corporate social responsibility the past four years.

“Akberet is a proven leader and strategist who has been at the forefront of our D&I initiatives and has contributed to the shaping of our internal and external CSR strategies. She also knows St. Louis and will be able to build on the strong relationships Dave Rabe has established for Emerson throughout the community,” said Emerson chairman and CEO David N Farr. “Bringing together oversight of our D&I and social responsibility strategies and initiatives is a logical evolution that will further align these efforts with our values and drive continued progress for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

Boykin Farr joined Emerson in 1998 as an employee relations specialist and in 2004 was promoted to human resources director of its motor technologies business. After Emerson sold this business to Nidec Motor Corporation, Boykin Farr joined Nidec in 2010 to serve as its local vice president of human resources. In 2014, she returned to Emerson as a director of corporate human resources. In 2017, the company promoted her to vice president of diversity and inclusion. She has overseen the development and rollout of the company’s D&I programmes, including unconscious bias training globally and the launch of employee resource groups to help promote a diverse and inclusive workplace.

“I look forward to working with our senior management team, our employees and our board of directors to continue progress toward achieving our company’s social responsibility objectives,” said Boykin Farr. “These are challenging times for communities and businesses of all sizes. We at Emerson are committed to continue putting our charitable funding to work to help address critical needs and underserved populations in the communities where we operate.”

Boykin Farr attended Saint Louis University where she completed her undergraduate and graduate studies, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in management and industrial relations, an MBA in human resource management, and a doctorate in organisational theory and public policy studies. She currently serves on the local boards of directors for the Urban League of Metropolitan St Louis and City Academy.

Through its charitable trust, Emerson provides financial assistance and other support to local organisations in the United States in the communities where it operates. The company’s philanthropic efforts are focused in four primary areas: education, health and human services, arts and culture, and civic initiatives. In fiscal 2020, Emerson and its charitable trust made contributions totaling $24.5mn, and in fiscal 2019, contributions totalled $28.6mn.

