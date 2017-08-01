Saudi Aramco is the title sponsor for the first professional female golf tournament in the history of the Saudi Arabia 'Aramco Saudi Ladies International Golf Tournament', that took place this week. By partnering with Saudi Golf and sponsoring this tournament, Saudi Aramco aims to drive commitment to women’s inclusion in sports, as well as supporting the country objective of women empowerment.

The tournament was hosted at the Royal Greens Golf and the Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, during 12-15 November 2020. 108 international professional golfers participated over four days and 72 holes. Aramco’s president & CEO Amin Nasser presented the tournament award to the winner Emily Kristine Pedersen from Denmark, with the presence of the Saudi-Golf Federation chairman Yasser Al-Rumayan.

By sponsoring this event, Aramco’s message is to highlight the support and commitment to the inclusion of women in sports, and to the empowerment of women across the kingdom. This will definitely stimulate the power and fuel the dream of Saudi youth and the kingdom's future.

Aramco has been pioneer in promoting the sport of golf in the kingdom since the company first introduced golf fields in the 1940s. The tournament reflects Aramco's support of sport to enrich the lives of the kingdom’s youth.

Aramco will partner with the Saudi Golf Federation in building the world’s first environmentally-governed golf ecosystem by providing research and strategic sustainability support.

Aramco will also share knowledge and experience in restoring of native vegetation, biodiversity protection, ecosystem regeneration, water dependence, and clean energy.

Aramco’s VP, corporate affairs, Nabil A Al Nuaim said: “Aramco’s decision to sponsor Saudi Arabia’s first women’s golf tournament reflected its commitment to supporting the empowerment of the country’s female citizens, as well as promoting positive values in the community”

“By sponsoring this event, we are displaying our support and commitment to women’s inclusion through sport,” Al Nuaim said. “The tournament is a historic landmark for the kingdom and will contribute to changing perceptions and changing lives. We are also promoting our corporate values of excellence, diversity and inclusion. Given the breadth and depth of our national development blueprint, we have the opportunity to champion a new era of sustainable practices in this sport.”