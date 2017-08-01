Tristar Group donates $163,376 (AED600,000) to Al Jalila Foundation to combat Covid-19

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 16 November 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Tristar Group, the global integrated energy logistics company, has donated $163,376 (AED600,000) to support Al Jalila Foundation’s Covid-19 research. Since 2016, Tristar has supported Al Jalila Foundation in its research efforts to bring global best practices together with regional expertise to solve the region’s biggest health challenges.

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, invests in research and healthcare programmes to position Dubai at the forefront of medical innovation. To date, Al Jalila Foundation has invested more than $7.62mn (AED28mn) in grants awarded to UAE-based researchers working in the areas of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and mental health, and more recently, Covid-19.

Eugene Mayne, group CEO of Tristar, said: “Tristar is a ‘Business for Purpose’, and since its inception in 1998, has always operated as such through its various community engagement initiatives as well as humanitarian missions. During these unprecedented times, we are proud to support Al Jalila Foundation as it conducts critical Covid-19 research for the betterment of the UAE community. This donation towards research ties in with our efforts to support the UAE government as it marches forward in the fight against Covid-19. Furthermore, we are extremely grateful to frontline workers, both in the UAE and around the world, who are risking their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, chief executive officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Al Jalila Foundation aims to be a pioneer in biomedical research in the region, and we are immensely grateful to Tristar for their generosity and support in helping us advance our goals. Now more than ever, we are counting on scientists and doctors to come together and develop diagnostic testing and treatments to gain a better understanding of the SARS-CoV-2 biology and combat Covid-19. As the medical and scientific community continues to work in unison, we are optimistic that we will turn the tide against the coronavirus.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hilton teams with Dubai Tourism to enrich Emirati talent pool
    Saudi Aramco, Stratus and AVEVA to discuss edge computing in oil and gas digital transformation
      Red Sea Gateway Terminal lifts capacity with $35m crane investment
        UAE to open land border to Omanis
          Aviation bodies plan to raise safety standards in Africa

            More related galleries

            Talented Mumbai designer Avni Sejpal brings light to commercial projects using inspiration from the natural world
              Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck
                  Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                    Pictures: The new Cat D9 GC dozer