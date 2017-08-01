Tristar Group donates $163,376 (AED600,000) to Al Jalila Foundation to combat Covid-19

Tristar Group, the global integrated energy logistics company, has donated $163,376 (AED600,000) to support Al Jalila Foundation’s Covid-19 research. Since 2016, Tristar has supported Al Jalila Foundation in its research efforts to bring global best practices together with regional expertise to solve the region’s biggest health challenges.



Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, invests in research and healthcare programmes to position Dubai at the forefront of medical innovation. To date, Al Jalila Foundation has invested more than $7.62mn (AED28mn) in grants awarded to UAE-based researchers working in the areas of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and mental health, and more recently, Covid-19.



Eugene Mayne, group CEO of Tristar, said: “Tristar is a ‘Business for Purpose’, and since its inception in 1998, has always operated as such through its various community engagement initiatives as well as humanitarian missions. During these unprecedented times, we are proud to support Al Jalila Foundation as it conducts critical Covid-19 research for the betterment of the UAE community. This donation towards research ties in with our efforts to support the UAE government as it marches forward in the fight against Covid-19. Furthermore, we are extremely grateful to frontline workers, both in the UAE and around the world, who are risking their lives every day to keep us safe.”



Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, chief executive officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Al Jalila Foundation aims to be a pioneer in biomedical research in the region, and we are immensely grateful to Tristar for their generosity and support in helping us advance our goals. Now more than ever, we are counting on scientists and doctors to come together and develop diagnostic testing and treatments to gain a better understanding of the SARS-CoV-2 biology and combat Covid-19. As the medical and scientific community continues to work in unison, we are optimistic that we will turn the tide against the coronavirus.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.