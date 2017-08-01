2020: The year the bottom fell out of the barrel

Year 2020 has been a turbulent year like no other for the downstream industry. Repercussions from the Covid-19 pandemic have been far reaching. We have seen the major impact on fuel demand, projects and investments. Against this backdrop, Euro Petroleum Consultants’ annual Bottom of the Barrel Technology Conference (BBTC MENA) will bring together the industry virtually during 8-10 December to discuss the latest developments and the future for the bottom of the barrel conversion.

Under the patronage of Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, minister of oil, Bahrain, and with the support of the National Oil & Gas Authority (NOGA), and Bapco as principal sponsor, BBTC MENA 2020 will take place alongside the Middle East Catalyst Technology Conference – ME-CAT 2020.

Looking back to the 2019 edition in Bahrain, the most popular topics discussed included the impact of IMO 2020, project implementation and how to stay competitive in the market whilst meeting evolving product demand. Delegates were asked a series of questions. One of the first questions was: What are the main drivers for implementing residue upgrading projects? The answers were: (i) competitive advantage, increased conversion and improved margins (48% delegates); (ii) adapting to the evolving markets, reduced fuel oil production and diversification (32% delegates); (iii) new trends such as COTC (16% delegates); and (iv) Others (4% delegates).

Another question was: How much of an impact will IMO regulatory changes have on the refining industry? The answers were: (i) major and long lasting (46% delegates); (ii) important impact, but relatively short (42% delegates); and (iii) minor impact (12% delegates).

It will be interesting to revisit these questions again this year to see the evolution but one thing is for sure – the commitment to improving product specifications, increasing conversion, reducing emissions, and increasing margins remain of the utmost importance and central to achieving targets and results.

Leading consultancy firm, Nexant, will deliver an overview presentation, ‘A Turbulent Year and Long-term Changes in the Energy Industry’, covering the various short-term developments in the refining industry throughout 2020, the underlying mega trends and how the Middle East could potentially play a role in the global energy transition.

The delegates will have the chance to hear Bapco on the latest updates on their ‘Bapco Modernisation Project (BMP) and Beyond’, which will place the company amongst the most competitive, profitable, energy efficient and environmentally compliant refiners.

The conference will hear from Saudi Aramco’s Jazan Refinery Complex on the world’s largest Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) and the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East. KIPIC will share their latest ARDS configuration, which could be a starting point for newer innovative solutions for future challenges; and SATORP will share a case study on developing delayed coker integrity and availability.

Interactive panel discussions connecting speakers and delegates will be a key feature at the event focused on topics such as IMO 2020 – one year in action – and residue upgrading in the new industry context.

The conference will hear from the leading experts covering technology innovations, the role of research and development and best practises for adapting to new industry from ART Hydroprocessing, Axens, BASF, Chemspeed Technologies, CLG, ERI, Fluor, Gayesco-WIKA, IPCO, KAUST Catalysis Center (KCC), Nexant, Shell & AMG Recycling, Sinopec, Wood, and more.

Established 20 years ago, Euro Petroleum Consultants’ Bottom of the Barrel Technology Conference series remains, to this day, the only event focusing on technologies, project trends and equipment innovations relating to residue upgrading in refineries.

BBTC MENA and ME-CAT Virtual 2020 takes place during 8-10 December 2020 online. Participation is free for end-users and operators.