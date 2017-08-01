Lummus Technology, TCG Digital Digital form joint venture to accelerate digital transformation

Lummus Technology and TCG Digital announced that the companies have formed a joint venture called Lummus Digital. The joint venture will work with Lummus Technology’ existing customers and potential customers to implement digital analysis and operative solutions to their refining, petrochemical and gas processing assets and across the hydrocarbon processing value chain.

“Our focus on innovation continues with this joint venture,” said Dr Purnendu Chatterjee, founder chairman of The Chatterjee Group. “We strive to deliver sustainable value to our esteemed clients with modern technology and deep process innovation, giving them the edge with digitalisation in these difficult times. This joint venture will co-create and innovate with other areas of the group like TCG Crest, our research university, LabVantage and Haldia Petrochemicals.”



“Lummus Digital is another new and critical initiative we are launching to ensure our position as a leader of our industry and at the forefront of innovation,” said Leon de Bruyn, president and chief executive officer of Lummus Technology. “With TCG Digital, we are partnering with a company that has a proven track record in digitalisation and generating data-driven value for its clients in multiple industries. We are confident that Lummus Digital will leverage the strengths and capabilities of both companies to digitalise our customers’ operations and assets.”



“We are excited that this partnership will allow TCG Digital and Lummus Technology to build on their core competencies and strengths, addressing the fast-evolving needs of the refining and petrochemicals industry,” said Debdas Sen, chief executive officer of TCG Digital. “Lummus Digital will leverage the tcg mcube data platform to drive operational excellence, improve plant safety, enhance reliability, and increase margins.”



Lummus Digital will work with refining, petrochemical and gas processing operators to provide big data, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, process simulations, proprietary know-how and 24/7 advisory services. Lummus Digital’s solutions are designed to: maximise economic benefit through digitalisation; ensure operators and technicians have the insight to maximise efficiency and reliability of their operations and assets; improve safety and decision making of management and operating staff; and provide flexibility to quickly adapt operations to take advantage of changing market dynamics.



The joint venture has developed a distinct brand that reflects the identity and expertise of both companies. Lummus Digital has also launched a website, www.LummusDigital.com.



TCG Digital and Lummus Technology are portfolio companies of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), which has an enviable track record as a strategic investor in many sectors. Founded by Dr Purnendu Chatterjee, TCG focusses on knowledge-based industries and owns and controls companies as long-term investments in several sectors, including petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotech and digital technology.