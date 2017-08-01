Duqm Refinery Project – full steam ahead!

The Duqm Refinery project progresses full steam ahead. This was the result of the dedication displayed by a highly skilled and motivated team of more than 21,000 manpower at site serving the three EPC contractors. The project is expected to be completed and commissioned by Q1 2022.

Since the start of construction in 2019, the refinery project has been key driver for economic growth in the region. It worth mentioning that commencement of operations will further fuel economic growth in Duqm and drive other industries to flourish in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses around the world with organizations adapting to it with various mitigation plans. By taking necessary precautions at the right time to ensure the safety of our staff and without compromising on our operations we have managed to achieve an overall 72% progress to date.

Guided by our shareholders aspirations for the project to create in country value (ICV), the project from the onset had a very strong ICV component attached to it. This resulted with over 1.7 billion dollars’ worth of contracts value awarded for local goods and services. (Made in Oman). While, over 200 million dollars’ worth of contract and services were awarded to local SME’s. ICV contribution also extended to empowering communities and directly contributed to support more than 600 training opportunities for young people that would provide them with needed employability skills. In parallel, in excess of 100 additional scholarship grants were made available for deserving high school graduates to pursue higher education opportunities.

Duqm Refinery is a Joint Venture between two industry pioneers - OQ and Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI). Once the refinery starts operations, it will have the capacity to process around 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Diesel, jet fuel, naphtha, and LPG are slated to be its primary products. Holding a strategic maritime location in the path of international shipping lines is a great advantage for the refinery.