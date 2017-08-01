What is next for the global energy transition: Technology for transformative change

With the energy transition in the news, the central question we are exploring today concerns the future of energy. In particular, the road ahead and implications on the energy industry.

Society’s aspirations for future energy

When it comes to the energy transition, despite its uncertainty, there are certain things most people would agree on.

Most would agree that in an ideal world, energy would be readily available, sufficiently reliable, widely affordable, and of course sustainable.

Most would also agree that we need to give climate change the highest priority.

And while multiple efforts to-date have helped reduce carbon emissions, most would likely agree that the progress … so far … is not meeting expectations.

So, what are the major reasons behind this situation? Once we have explored this question, we should be in a better position to deliberate on potential solutions.

At a macro level, the world is relying on two major alternative technologies to reduce carbon emissions: electric vehicles and renewables.

Both are desirable. But then why is the progress slow?

Let’s briefly consider both technologies.

Electric vehicles were introduced more than 100 years ago, before losing out to the internal combustion engine.

EVs were reintroduced in the past two decades, but still represent less than one percent of the world’s vehicle fleet.

As you know, they also still face multiple economic and technical challenges, beyond the absence of a widespread charging infrastructure, battery related problems, and more important, the fuel mix for most electricity used to charge EVs are not being sufficiently clean.

These problems need to be addressed on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, ‘renewables’ like solar and wind only produce less than 10% of the world electricity … and if we looked at the world’s total primary energy, their share is less than 3%.

They also still lack large-scale commercial storage to address the intermittent nature of renewables as well as grid stability requirements.

While both alternatives will make a positive impact, what these numbers confirm is that the challenges EVs and renewables still face, lead us to believe that they alone will not be enough to make rapid progress.

As such, we ought to give greater attention to further reduce the carbon footprint of the existing energy sources. After all, these sources are likely to be supplying a major share of global energy for many decades to come.

Of course, the deployment of EVs and renewables must continue in parallel.

This brings me to the next obvious question: How do we further reduce the carbon footprint of oil and gas?

My short answer … Aramco’s short answer … to this question is technology.

In fact, across all the R&D that Aramco does, carbon reduction is the highest priority research domain.

Areas we are working on include partnering with automotive manufacturers to develop high-mileage and integrated engine-fuel systems of the future … as well as enhancing the efficiency of many oil and gas uses in general.

Another focus is the advancement of carbon capture, utilisation and storage technologies.

We already use such technology to collect 30 million SCFD CO2 at one of our gas plants and then use it for enhanced oil recovery in an oil field.

Last month, we announced the world’s first shipment of high-grade blue ammonia … to Japan … for use in zero-carbon power generation.

In addition to R&D initiatives, we have also established a digital transformation programme that spans the entire value chain of our operation.

And one of the strategic pillars of this programme is to strengthen our leadership position on climate and environmental performance, while we continue to make progress in creating digital oil fields of the future.

As part of this programme, we have established a state-of-the-art 4-IR Center, which incorporates AI, Virtual Reality, 3-D printing, Robotics, and UAVs.

For example, we have deployed a greenhouse gas emissions analytical solution that monitors emissions from more than 2,000 sources across 170 operating facilities. Benchmarking the performance of each facility enables us to identify additional emission-reduction opportunities.

We are also engaging with potential partners to evaluate using data from Low Earth Orbit Satellite, coupled with advanced data analytics, to monitor and reduce our emissions.

Plus, we have deployed predictive analytics and AI-based solutions across many of our facilities, enabling more efficient operation of critical assets.

Our Khurais facility, the largest intelligent oil field in the world, is a case in point.

At Khurais, we have reduced overall power consumption by 18% … optimised maintenance costs by 30% … and cut inspection times by around 40%.

I should also mention that most of our electric power comes from an in-house co-gen plant with thermal efficiencies averaging 70% equipped with advanced No X emission sensors, resulting in sharply reduced emissions.

In fact, just last month, our Khurais facility was recognised by the World Economic Forum for excellence in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies of Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Our digital transformation journey is also resulting in expanded and new partnerships.

Our work with Ocean Data Foundation offers us the opportunity to access global ocean data … which in turn may help us develop environmental initiatives that would benefit the oceanic environment.

Ladies and Gentlemen, in the interest of time, I have shared just a glimpse of the road ahead.

A road that includes creating a sustainable energy future through a combination of new and existing energy sources … enabled by cutting-edge digital technologies.