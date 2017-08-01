AVEVA unveils Teamwork to empower industrial connected workers to share knowledge, collaborate and upskill

AVEVA announced the launch of new AVEVA Teamwork, a fully integrated cloud-based application built specifically for industrial workers to facilitate continuous learning and improvement. It is designed to connect plant workforces with core digital systems and unlock visibility into operations. Whether providing training videos, digital logbook, or answering a call for help AVEVA Teamwork will help solve many of the challenges associated with traditional training and knowledge transfer methods, which can consume weeks and even months to get frontline workers up to speed on the essential skills needed to run today’s complex industrial operations.

AVEVA has partnered with Poka, the most comprehensive connected worker platform, to bring the AVEVA Teamwork application to market. It will offer the connected worker a more integrated experience within the larger AVEVA Connect, cloud platform. “Poka is excited to partner with AVEVA, a leader in industrial digital transformation with a global network of support and service partners. This partnership will help accelerate industrial workforce transformation globally, which has become even more urgent as a result of constraints imposed by the pandemic," commented Alexandre Leclerc, CEO and co-founder, Poka.

AVEVA Teamwork is designed to empower industrial organisational workers to learn, solve problems and share knowledge from their daily routines. It combines digital content, skills management, and communication features into a single, worker-centric application to support the unique needs of the plant floor. The result is a continuously updated knowledge base of best practices and training content, automatically shared with the workers who need them, across shifts and global operations.

With the AVEVA Teamwork application, plant workers will be able to use tablets to scan QR codes strategically placed throughout the plant, giving them instant access to standard work instructions, trouble-shooting solutions, equipment KPIs, and more. They will also be able to post important production updates and send out calls for assistance in the form of text, photos, or videos to communicate with one another in real-time to resolve issues and identify improvements directly from their daily routines.

“AVEVA Teamwork brings yet another cloud inspired innovation to our growing software portfolio, which will enable organisations to capture experienced worker knowledge and create sustainable video-based learning content, thereby reducing training time and costs for new operators by up to 50%,” commented Rashesh Mody, senior vice president, monitoring and control business unit, AVEVA. “Industrial workers will now have the benefit of being able to learn continuously, on-the-job, while also contributing to collective knowledge and best practices, and likewise industrial organisations also now have the knowledge and tools they need to drive continuous improvement in productivity, waste, quality and safety.”