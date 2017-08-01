Dow’s RENUVA programme wins sustainability award from Chemical Week

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 22 November 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Dow has won Best Sustainable Product for its RENUVA mattress recycling programme in Chemical Week’s sustainability awards. The RENUVA mattress recycling programme contributes towards recycling end of life polyurethane mattresses in collaboration with the value chain. This project converts polyurethane foams from end-of-life (waste) mattresses back to one of the main chemical building blocks of its polymer, polyol.

“Polyurethane needs to be as valuable at the end of its life as it is at the start,” commented Marcel Moeller, global sustainability director, Dow Polyurethanes. “Therefore, to address the growing problem of waste, the RENUVA programme is enabling transition to a circular economy in order to stimulate new valuable waste streams and new demand mechanisms.”

“Congratulations to Team Dow on this recognition from Chemical Week,” said Mary Draves, Dow’s chief sustainability officer and vice president of environment, heatlh and safety. “The RENUVA programme is one of Dow’s signature programmes and an excellent example of collaborating across the value chain to close challenging resource loops and advance a circular economy, one of Dow’s seven 2025 sustainability goals.

This is Chemical Week’s inaugural edition of its sustainability awards, initiated to recognise the chemical industry’s best efforts to build a more sustainable future. The best sustainable product award recognises sustainable products that will have the most meaningful impact on environmental, or sustainability performance.

