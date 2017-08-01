SABIC inks pact with MoH to encourage healthcare innovation and boost local content

SABIC and the Ministry of Health (MoH), Saudi Arabia, signed an agreement at the SABIC Plastic Applications Development Center (SPADC) in Riyadh on 15 November to support the localisation of medical industries, help find innovative treatment solutions, and develop new technologies.

Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of health, Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO, and a number of ministerial officials and SABIC executive leaders attended the signing. The ministry’s Innovation Center and SABIC’s Local Content and Business Development Unit played a key role in realizing the agreement.

The agreement seeks to help local healthcare manufacturers improve manufacturing processes, encourage the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge, enhance the level of local content, and upgrade medical services.

Al-Rabiah and his delegation were introduced to SABIC’s innovative healthcare solutions at SPADC. A video on the ministry’s Innovation Center was also screened.

SABIC’s 'Thank You' initiative was launched at the event, appreciating the efforts of healthcare workers who are on the front line in the fight against Covid-19. As part of the initiative, gift boxes containing pandemic-safe items were presented to medical teams.

SABIC and MoH have jointly initiated a number of programs as part of their response to Covid-19 including ‘You are Excused, Returning Cautiously, and Seasonal Influenza Campaign.’

The Ministry’s Innovation Center, which was established in 2016, is the first of its kind in the government sector. It is responsible for developing ideas and accelerating the implementation of key healthcare projects.